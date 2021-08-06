Auburn’s newcomers – and a few familiar faces – go to work to close first day of camp

Following a Friday morning session that featured mostly veteran players along with a few new additions, several Auburn players were on the field Friday afternoon for their first shot at showing out during fall camp.
The media was allowed to watch roughly 20 minutes of Friday’s second session. Here were the biggest takeaways from what we saw:
Finley makes his debut
One of the most highly-anticipated players at Auburn’s newcomers practice was LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley.
Luckily for anyone watching, he wasn’t hard to miss.
Finley looked every bit of 6-foot-7 as he stood alongside fellow quarterbacks Dematrius Davis and Sawyer Pate and worked through various drills Friday. During the early portion of the viewing period, Finley handed the ball off multiple times to true freshman Jarquez Hunter – who’s gotten rave reviews in the lead-up to practice – before getting some throws in.
Finley and the other quarterbacks had a chance to throw different routes with a few of the team’s tight ends. Finley hit Brandon Frazier on a curl route before the QBs later worked on some deeper post routes.
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and tight ends coach Brad Bedell were close at hand to watch their respective position groups.
Future OL building blocks
The Tigers’ offensive line has a number of younger players who are working to prove themselves to the new coaching staff. While it’s hard to decipher where each stands – especially in a practice where only part of the group was in attendance – there did appear to be an order.
Auburn went through one drill with the line featuring left tackle Garner Langlo, left guard Tate Johnson, center Jalil Irvin, right guard Thomas Kirkham and right tackle Colby Smith. Brenden Coffey also stepped in at right tackle.
Other notes
The evening session offered a chance to see several Auburn players for the first time. Aside from the players aforementioned, running back Jordon Ingram, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr., tight end Landen King, defensive tackle Tony Fair and cornerbacks Ro Torrence and Dreshun Miller were also in attendance.
One of the more interesting parts of the evening practice came toward the end of the viewing period. The quarterbacks began throwing wide receiver screens that featured two receivers – one to catch the pass, one to block – and one defensive back trying to make the stop.
While most of the drill was run-of-the-mill, the highlight came courtesy wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams. Williams, who played at Troy, jumped in for one of the last reps and caught a pass thrown by Finley.