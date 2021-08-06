Auburn’s newcomers – and a few familiar faces – go to work to close first day of camp

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Future OL building blocks

The Tigers’ offensive line has a number of younger players who are working to prove themselves to the new coaching staff. While it’s hard to decipher where each stands – especially in a practice where only part of the group was in attendance – there did appear to be an order.

Auburn went through one drill with the line featuring left tackle Garner Langlo, left guard Tate Johnson, center Jalil Irvin, right guard Thomas Kirkham and right tackle Colby Smith. Brenden Coffey also stepped in at right tackle.

Other notes

The evening session offered a chance to see several Auburn players for the first time. Aside from the players aforementioned, running back Jordon Ingram, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr., tight end Landen King, defensive tackle Tony Fair and cornerbacks Ro Torrence and Dreshun Miller were also in attendance.

One of the more interesting parts of the evening practice came toward the end of the viewing period. The quarterbacks began throwing wide receiver screens that featured two receivers – one to catch the pass, one to block – and one defensive back trying to make the stop.