Experience was about the only thing Auburn’s offensive line had going for it heading into last season.

Coming off a year in which, based on Pro Football Focus grading, its offensive line sat in the bottom half of the Southeastern Conference in both pass protection and run blocking, Auburn at least had a group of veterans. The unit boasted more than 8,000 career offensive line snaps, and four players had at least 1,000 career snaps.

That veil of a positive quickly shattered, though, first with longtime center Nick Brahms’ preseason retirement, then with his replacement, Tate Johnson, who went down with a season-ending injury four games into the season.

A cobbled-together front line took on the remainder of the season. At its end, the few measures of success for the position group were middling at best — and all that experience was out the door, too. All in all, Auburn lost a combined 11,478 career offensive line snaps and 163 starts at the season’s end.

It was arguably the biggest project, personnel-wise, that Auburn coach Hugh Freeze had when he came into the job. But he and his staff pulled off a considerable overhaul with the transfer portal bringing in a significant boost of experience.

Auburn's Career Offensive Line Experience Avery Jones: 2,299 Snaps (31 Starts) Bradyn Joiner: 0 Snaps (0 Starts) Clay Wedin: 0 Snaps (0 Starts) Connor Lew: 0 Snaps (0 Starts) Dillon Wade: 857 Snaps (12 Starts) EJ Harris: 0 Snaps (0 Starts) Garner Langlo: 0 Snaps (0 Starts) Gunner Britton: 1,370 Snaps (19 Starts) Izavion Miller: 0 Snaps (0 Starts) Jaden Muskrat: 1,091 Snaps (12 Starts) Jalil Irvin: 362 Snaps (1 Start) Jeremiah Wright: 234 Snaps (1 Start) Kam Stutts: 592 Snaps (11 Starts) Tate Johnson: 202 Snaps (4 Starts) Tyler Johnson: 0 Snaps (0 Starts) Total: 7,007 Career OL Snaps (91 Starts) Snap and start numbers via Pro Football Focus. Bold font denotes incoming transfer. Italics denote incoming freshman or junior college transfer. Players listed in alphabetical order by first name.

A quartet of transfers — Dillon Wade and Jaden Muskrat from Tulsa, Gunner Britton from Western Kentucky and Avery Jones from East Carolina — now makes up more than half of Auburn’s offensive line experience. They boast a combined 5,617 offensive line snaps between them. Three of them have 1,000-plus career snaps.

The lowest snap total among them belongs to Wade at 857. But the next closest Tiger in terms of experience was Kam Stutts, who will enter this fall with 592 career snaps. Stutts, who’s been with the program for five seasons, detailed a seamless spring in the trenches at one point.

“Whenever you have so many new guys come in, sometimes it can be difficult, but I think we’ve meshed really well,” Stutts said April 5. “ … I think everybody’s done a good job of learning the offense and getting all the schemes and stuff down. Everybody’s doing a really good job. I’m impressed with a lot of the new guys.”

The boom of seasoned veterans helped Auburn’s offensive line learn a new offense under a new staff, and it significantly offset the deficit of previously lost experience.

Auburn’s offensive line will enter 2023 with 7,007 career offensive line snaps and 91 career starts. Both numbers sit right in the middle of the SEC, No. 7 overall among 14 offensive lines. It’s 1,705 snaps and 28 starts less than what Auburn’s offensive line entered the 2022 season with last year; a career’s worth of numbers, yes, but not the looting of experience it very easily could’ve been.

Career Experience of SEC Offensive Lines Ole Miss: 10,142 Snaps (132 Starts) Missouri: 9,076 Snaps (123 Starts) Mississippi State: 8,603 Snaps (113 Starts) Tennessee: 7,914 Snaps (86 Starts) Kentucky: 7,332 Snaps (113 Starts) LSU: 7,273 Snaps (98 Starts) Auburn: 7,007 Snaps (91 Starts) South Carolina: 6,903 Snaps (102 Starts) Arkansas: 5,829 Snaps (77 Starts) Texas A&M: 5,816 Snaps (87 Starts) Vanderbilt: 5,771 Snaps (80 Starts) Georgia: 4,628 Snaps (62 Starts) Florida: 4,358 Snaps (47 Starts) Alabama: 3,624 Snaps (41 Starts) Snap and start numbers via Pro Football Focus. Teams sorted in order of career offensive line snaps.

What’s perhaps more significant, though, is that Auburn was able to begin building for the long term while it pieced together a worthy short-term unit. Freeze’s first Auburn class signed nine offensive linemen, transfers or otherwise. Four of those prospects were also blue chips, meaning they garnered at least a four-star ranking from one major recruiting site.

While the Wades, Brittons and Muskrats of the world are sure to make an instant impact, there’s others who will play a critical role, if not this year, then in seasons to come. Izavion Miller is a prime example.

The JUCO prospect flipped his commitment from Ole Miss in December and followed offensive line coach Jake Thornton from Oxford to the Plains. He’s someone Thornton gushed about more than once in the spring.

“He’s still climbing, he’s still getting better,” Thornton said of Miller on Feb. 28. “But to watch him get out there and play tackle in an SEC practice is something I’ve been projecting for 11 months now in the recruiting process. To watch him out there, I think that was good for me because it validated everything that I thought about him and everything I think about him.”

Connor Lew was the lone blue chip offensive lineman Auburn signed from the high school ranks, and he’s someone who could achieve the rare feat of being an instant-impact freshman on the line. Just ask Freeze, who said so multiple times in the spring. His teammates also think highly of him, including Auburn’s leader in career offensive line snaps.

“For him to be that young and play as good as he does, it’s really impressive,” Avery Jones said of Lew on A-Day. “I know he’s going to be a heck of a player, especially in the future. He’s already a really good player right now. He can only go up.”

Miller and Lew are prime examples of development pieces. While they may make an impact in the now, they were recruited for what they’ll contribute in the years to come. That’s not something Auburn’s done on the offensive line much in recent history, and that’s glaring when compared to the 2023 signing class.

Auburn’s nine-man haul of offensive linemen in February saw it land more blue chips than it’d signed in the past five recruiting cycles.

In that five-cycle span, the Tigers added 15 offensive linemen, transfers or otherwise. That’s just six more than they totaled in 2023.

The bar is seemingly low for Auburn’s offensive line in the short term, much like a lot of what Freeze inherited. But the hope for the unit’s success is reasonable. Even Freeze has admitted to his optimism, albeit cautiously, that it’ll be a good group in the fall.