When the Tigers downed Ole Miss 78-74 on Wednesday, the last win they’d had in the same fashion was when they beat Mississippi State 69-63 on Jan. 14 amid a five-game winning streak.

Between beating the Bulldogs and the Rebels, Auburn was 4-6. All of its wins were comfortably decided, winning by an average margin of 21.8 points. All six losses were also decided in a consistent fashion. Only one of them was a loss by more than 10 points, a 79-63 home loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 25. Otherwise, the Tigers lost games in that stretch by no more than eight points.

“That’s what we’ve been struggling with these last few games,” Auburn small forward Allen Flanigan said, “just finishing it out in the last four minutes. To pull one out (against Ole Miss), it felt good.”

As Auburn embarks on a daunting regular season-ending stretch, starting with a 3 p.m. CDT contest Saturday at Kentucky, finishing games will be crucial. Wins against any of Auburn’s final three opponents, which include No. 2 Alabama and No. 11 Tennessee, should ensure an NCAA Tournament bid. If it were to end the season with three-straight losses, though, it would likely throw the program’s résumé into question.

In a lot of ways, Auburn’s win against Ole Miss was unimpressive. The Rebels, who have struggled to two conference wins this year and parted ways with head coach Kermit Davis on Friday, took control in the second half after the Tigers led by as many as 12. It wasn’t until the final six minutes that Auburn worked its way back into control, thanks in part to something head coach Bruce Pearl has harped on for much of the season: not fouling and getting to the foul line late.

The final six minutes included nine free throw attempts from Auburn, in which it was 9 of 9. The Tigers actually fouled six times, the last of which was an intentional foul while up three points, but the Rebels faltered at the stripe. They were 5 of 9, including a turnover with a lane violation on a negated attempt.

That final stretch was a far cry from some of Auburn’s narrow losses in the past month. At West Virginia, the Tigers only attempted four free throws in the final six minutes, and they sent the Mountaineers to the line five times. The loss to Tennessee in Knoxville included trips to the line for the Volunteers in the final six minutes. Auburn only had one.

With three games coming up that have each of Auburn’s opponents favored, it’ll have to keep the way it closed out against Ole Miss in mind if it hopes to win.

“At the end of games, we’ve gotta stop fouling and get to the free-throw line more,” Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. said after the Ole Miss win. “Automatic two points. I think we improved on that. Hopefully we can keep improving on it down the road.”