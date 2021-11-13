Auburn’s Owen Pappoe, Brandon Council out for Mississippi State game

Auburn will play without two of its starters Saturday.

Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe and senior offensive guard Brandon Council were present but not dressed out during warm-ups for the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State. Pappoe missed four games before returning for the Ole Miss game two weeks ago, while Council missed the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M last week.

In his two games back from injury, Pappoe had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in five games this fall.

Chandler Wooten will once again start in Pappoe’s place. The senior started in four games while Pappoe was out and has 61 tackles – second on the team only to fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain – four tackles for loss and one pass break-up.

Council, meanwhile, started at left guard in Auburn’s first eight games before missing last week’s loss against the Aggies. Alec Jackson stepped in for Council while the rest of the starting offensive line remained intact: Austin Troxell at left tackle, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.

As the game against Texas A&M went on, the Tigers made several tweaks.

