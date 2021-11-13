Auburn’s Owen Pappoe, Brandon Council out for Mississippi State game

Auburn will play without two of its starters Saturday.
Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe and senior offensive guard Brandon Council were present but not dressed out during warm-ups for the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State. Pappoe missed four games before returning for the Ole Miss game two weeks ago, while Council missed the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M last week.
In his two games back from injury, Pappoe had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in five games this fall.
Chandler Wooten will once again start in Pappoe’s place. The senior started in four games while Pappoe was out and has 61 tackles – second on the team only to fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain – four tackles for loss and one pass break-up.
Council, meanwhile, started at left guard in Auburn’s first eight games before missing last week’s loss against the Aggies. Alec Jackson stepped in for Council while the rest of the starting offensive line remained intact: Austin Troxell at left tackle, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.
As the game against Texas A&M went on, the Tigers made several tweaks.
Hamm left late in the first quarter due to injury, forcing Kilian Zierer to take his spot. Hamm eventually came back only for other changes to take place: Zierer moved to left tackle in place of Troxell, Tashawn Manning stepped in at left guard.
While Pappoe and Council’s absences are notable ones, the Tigers did get some good news on the injury front.
Sophomore defensive back Zion Puckett is back for the game against the Bulldogs. Puckett, who has primarily played safety this fall alongside Smoke Monday, left Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss last week early with an apparent injury.
Through eight games, Puckett has recorded 43 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He entered the fall after a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up in 10 games.
Sophomore Donovan Kaufman started in Puckett’s place at safety against Texas A&M. Kaufman ended the game with five tackles and one forced fumble.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke about Puckett’s injury status as well as that of Council and wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. on Wednesday.
"Those guys are good. Nothing season-ending,” Harsin said. “Those guys have been working hard just like the rest of the guys ... Should be ready to go in this game"
Auburn’s matchup with Mississippi State kicks off at 11 a.m.