Auburn’s play late lifts Tigers to upset over No. 12 Missouri

Auburn’s push toward a multi-possession lead came as Missouri struggled to find its footing. The road Tigers opened the game shooting 19 percent from the floor in the first nine-and-a-half minutes of action, which Auburn took full advantage of.

The one-sided stretch of play pushed Auburn to a double-digit lead, which it maintained for the better part of the remaining 10 minutes. But as dominant as Auburn looked during a stretch in which it led by as many as 14 points, foul trouble for the home Tigers helped Missouri hang around.

Allen Flanigan drew two early fouls and Jaylin Williams quickly picked up two as well, but it was Cooper’s three fouls with 5:06 to go before halftime that led to a major shift in momentum.

Cooper’s third foul — on a charge that the Auburn Arena crowd voiced its displeasure over — sent the freshman phenom to the bench and left Flanigan to man the point guard position. Auburn was noticeably weaker without Cooper on the floor, and Missouri took advantage with a 10-4 run over the next three minutes highlighted by Xavier Pinson’s five points.

Williams and Flanigan helped ease the tension slightly with three free throws between them to help Auburn take a four-point lead into the locker room, but it was evident by then any hopes of a home blowout were simply not going to come to fruition.