Auburn’s QB play ‘still not where we need to be’

Just over the season’s halfway mark, one of Auburn’s weakest links has been its play under center — something Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin concurred Monday.

“I think improving, (quarterback play is) still not where we need to be,” Harsin said. “The expectations in that room are really, really high. I think those guys are working at it. I think they’re taking the coaching as far as what they need to do to get better.

“I think they’re taking it upon themselves to be better students of the game and really understand how to prepare yourself week in and week out to be ready to go out there and play against whatever opponent we’re playing.”

Despite Harsin’s hopes, the numbers for Auburn’s quarterbacks and passing attack have been far from stellar this year. In fact, they’re at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference and toward the bottom of the FBS.

Nationally, Auburn’s total passing yards rank 108th, their completion percentage 124th, and passing touchdowns 121st, while their 10 interceptions thrown are tied for 10th-most in the FBS. All of those numbers are either second-worst or worst in the SEC.

Since taking the reins from TJ Finley after the Penn State loss, Robby Ashford’s line hasn’t been optimal. His 1,014 pass yards are 103rd out of 116 qualifying FBS quarterbacks; his passing touchdowns (4) are tied for third-fewest; his interceptions (5) are tied for seventh-most; his fumbles (8) are second-most nationally; and his completion percentage (47.9%) is last.

“We got to be better, obviously, at No. 1 taking care of the football,” Harsin said. “That’s what it comes down to in a lot of ways. Overall, I think we’re executing, for the most part, their assignments and what they need to do at that position: checking all those things, operating the offense, making plays.”