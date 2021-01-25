Auburn’s Richard Fitts named preseason All-America by D1 Baseball

Auburn right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts has been named Second Team Preseason All-America by D1 Baseball, the publication announced Monday.
Fitts has earned a plethora of preseason recognition after a strong performance during the fall. He has been ranked the No. 8 and No. 9 college prospect by Perfect Game and D1 Baseball, respectively, entering the 2021 season. Fitts has also been tabbed the No. 13 overall prospect by Perfect Game, the No. 15 overall prospect by Baseball America and the No. 17 overall prospect by MLB.com.
A key contributor since his freshman season in 2019, the Helena, Alabama, native has made 27 career appearances, including six starts, and has posted a 6-3 record with a 4.88 ERA. Fitts made appearances in the SEC Tournament, regional, super regional and College World Series as a freshman before going 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in six appearances as a sophomore.
Fitts and the Tigers are scheduled to start the 2021 season against Presbyterian on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park. Additional information related to attendance and safety protocols at Plainsman Park will be announced closer to the start of the season.