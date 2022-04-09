Auburn’s Robby Ashford shines as quarterback battle continues through A-Day

With his arm — and his legs — Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford took centerstage at Saturday's A-Day scrimmage.

The Oregon transfer and Hoover native finished 12-of-16 for 132 yards, en route to winning A-Day’s Lionel James Offensive MVP Award. He also rushed six times, and though he ran for a net minus-3 yards, he often extended plays with his legs, escaping the pocket several times.

“He did some good things,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said of Ashford. “Got the ball out of his hands, made some good throws. You’ve got a rush, simulating playing real football and what he would do. I thought he did that today.”

Ashford’s 132 pass yards were second-most in the game, which was a 10-9 win for Team Tigers against Team Auburn. With the format, Ashford had 127 of his yards for Team Auburn and the other five for Team Tigers.

While the redshirt freshman showed some flash, Harsin said Ashford should shine even more come fall. The quarterbacks did not play with contact at A-Day but Harsin said eluding real tacklers should be a strength for Ashford in game situations.

“I think one of Robby's strengths is going to be [practicing] live,” Harsin said. “And it's not his fault that he doesn't get the chance to do that. We control that. A guy swings his arm out there, is that really going to be a sack with Robby? Probably not. He’s very athletic and you guys could see that today.”

TJ Finley echoed Harsin, as he was complimentary of Ashford while looking ahead to his teammate's abilities being helpful later this year.

“Him using his legs is going to be a key factor for us this year," Finley said. "We might be able to get him in there and do some quarterback draws and things like that, so I can’t wait to see what he brings to the table in the fall.”

Finley led the game in total yardage, throwing for 137 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-19 passing, despite not seeing the field in the second half. Harsin praised Finely for his leadership throughout the spring.

“He’s got a good feel out there, but he’s also helping the other guys at his position, too,” Harsin said. “This is what I appreciate about the leadership that he’s provided this spring, is he might be out there quizzing some guys on something that he already knows, that he had to work through, that he had to get help on, that other quarterbacks or other players helped him. He’s trying to do the same thing for guys he’s competing against.”

In regards to his leadership, Finley said “it’s all about helping guys.”

“When I was in Robby’s shoes, when Bo (Nix) was here, Bo helped me,” Finley said. “I’m just learning from guys before me that take the younger guy under your wing — even though we’re about the same age, but classification-wise, I’m older and things of that nature. I’ve been here longer. Like I said, whatever they need, as a group, they come to me, and they know I’ve got them.”

Freshman quarterback Holden Geriner also provided some late theatrics, finding tight end Landen King for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left to make the score 10-9. However, Geriner and Team Auburn couldn’t convert a two-point conversion for the win.

“We were holding the clock a little there at the end, wanted to see that group score, and they did that,” Harsin said. “(Geriner) did that, he finished the drive. I thought it was good to see. That’s going to help him, too. We got that on film. We can go evaluate it. It’s more reps for him and then we can help him develop further.”

Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada didn’t see time as he continues to rehabilitate a shoulder injury suffered last season against Auburn, but Harsin re-emphasized that the quarterback should be ready for fall camp.

Harsin also re-emphasized that Auburn’s options at starting quarterback remain open, and that a starter won't be named until after the start of fall camp.

“I would say every guy at that position has the chance to be the guy,” Harsin said. “What I’ve told our players (is) they’re going to get their opportunities and the best players will play. That’s how it should be. And what we did last year, or the perception of that, really has no impact on what we’re doing moving forward.

“We’re going to decide who a quarterback is. That will happen before we go out there and play. And those guys, if it’s one guy, if it’s other guys that deserve to play, we’ll find a role for them on the field.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.