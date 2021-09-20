Auburn’s Rosenthall earns second straight SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM – Carrying the Tigers to a pair of victories at the Auburn Invitational behind impressive dig numbers, senior libero Bella Rosenthall was selected Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league office announced Monday.
The recognition is the second in Rosenthall’s career. She is the first Tiger in program history to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. She is the first Tiger to win the award multiple times in a season Camila Jersonsky in 2012.
After dropping a five-set heartbreaker to Florida A&M, Rosenthall helped Auburn to victories against Nicholls and Belmont to round out the Auburn Invitational with a 2-1 record. The Tigers enter SEC play with an 8-1 overall record.
The Yorktown, Ind., native totaled 70 digs over the Tigers’ three matches while adding 19 assists and four aces from the service line. Rosenthall averaged 5.83 digs pet set during the Auburn Invitational.
Rosenthall turned in her second straight match with at least 20 digs as she tallied 20 versus the Lady Rattlers. She added a weekend-high nine assists in the match.
Her weekend was highlighted by her performance versus Nicholls. Rosenthall shattered her career high with 31 digs to become the first Tiger to record at least 30 digs in a match since Payton White versus Butler on Aug. 31, 2019. Her 31 digs tied for the eighth most individual digs recorded by a Tiger in a single match.
Rosenthall’s streak of consecutive matches with at least 20 digs ended after three straight matches in Saturday’s tournament finale versus Belmont. The senior fell just short after totaled 19 digs in the match. She added eight assists and a pair of service aces.
For her efforts, Rosenthall was named to the Auburn Invitational All-Tournament Team.
Rosenthall has recorded double-digit digs in nine-consecutive matches to begin the season. She is just 105 digs shy of becoming just the 15th Tiger in program history to record 1,000 career digs.
She currently leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally with a 5.59 digs per set average. Her 179 total digs this season ranks second overall in the SEC.
Auburn begins SEC play on Wednesday, hosting undefeated Ole Miss at Auburn Arena. First serve is set for 8 p.m. CT. Wednesday’s match will be nationally televised on ESPNU.