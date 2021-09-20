Auburn’s Rosenthall earns second straight SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM – Carrying the Tigers to a pair of victories at the Auburn Invitational behind impressive dig numbers, senior libero Bella Rosenthall was selected Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league office announced Monday.

The recognition is the second in Rosenthall’s career. She is the first Tiger in program history to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. She is the first Tiger to win the award multiple times in a season Camila Jersonsky in 2012.

After dropping a five-set heartbreaker to Florida A&M, Rosenthall helped Auburn to victories against Nicholls and Belmont to round out the Auburn Invitational with a 2-1 record. The Tigers enter SEC play with an 8-1 overall record.

The Yorktown, Ind., native totaled 70 digs over the Tigers’ three matches while adding 19 assists and four aces from the service line. Rosenthall averaged 5.83 digs pet set during the Auburn Invitational.

Rosenthall turned in her second straight match with at least 20 digs as she tallied 20 versus the Lady Rattlers. She added a weekend-high nine assists in the match.