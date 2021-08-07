Auburn’s running back room is full again and ready to turn heads in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He's a really, really good football player, and he has improved way — like, what y'all seen last year, he was still a freshman. But now, he grew up. He's looking way better than he looked last year,” Shivers said about Bigsby on Saturday. “I think this offense is really good for him, too, because now we'll be getting him downhill. He's one cut and go. That's the type of player that he is: a real explosive player. You know when you put the ball in his hands you can expect a big play every time.”

Bigsby’s emergence at Auburn came as he formed a bond with Shivers, whose injury in last year’s season opener against Kentucky opened the door for the true freshman. Despite the competitive nature of their position, both players said they’ve grown close over the last year and routinely hold each other accountable when it comes to their play.

Shivers shared his excitement about the Tigers’ new offense because he thinks the downhill style of running better suits his natural ability. As far as he’s concerned, the senior is well-suited to show out in what could be his final season at Auburn.