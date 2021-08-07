Auburn’s running back room is full again and ready to turn heads in 2021

Slowly but surely, the Auburn Tigers have reloaded at running back this offseason.
The Tigers were desperately thin at tailback behind Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers following the 2020 season, which was clear during spring practice when former defensive back Devan Barrett and walk-on Jay Sharp took carries behind the duo.
While Barrett is no longer in the mix – he recently announced his transfer to Troy – the Tigers have added February signee Jarquez Hunter and Central Michigan transfer Jordon Ingram to ensure they have a full stable entering 2021.
“Tank and Shaun, both those guys, I thought they excelled this summer. I thought both those guys as leaders on the team really stepped up. This is important to them. It's good to see two good players really working with each other,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said on Thursday. “You've got to get somebody like Jordon, Jarquez, some of the other guys in that running back room that are going to need to step up. You want to have all your guys there, but especially at that position, you want to have depth.”
Despite valid concerns about the position following last season, there were never any questions about Bigsby and Shivers. Based on what each said about the other, those watching can expect even more production this fall.
Bigsby was a revelation as a true freshman in 2020, and despite an unusual fall camp he hit the ground running early in the season and ultimately took home a share of the SEC’s Freshman of the Year honors. Bigsby enters the year as the Tigers’ top ball carrier, and according to Shivers, he’s fully prepared to take his game to the next level.
“He's a really, really good football player, and he has improved way — like, what y'all seen last year, he was still a freshman. But now, he grew up. He's looking way better than he looked last year,” Shivers said about Bigsby on Saturday. “I think this offense is really good for him, too, because now we'll be getting him downhill. He's one cut and go. That's the type of player that he is: a real explosive player. You know when you put the ball in his hands you can expect a big play every time.”
Bigsby’s emergence at Auburn came as he formed a bond with Shivers, whose injury in last year’s season opener against Kentucky opened the door for the true freshman. Despite the competitive nature of their position, both players said they’ve grown close over the last year and routinely hold each other accountable when it comes to their play.
Shivers shared his excitement about the Tigers’ new offense because he thinks the downhill style of running better suits his natural ability. As far as he’s concerned, the senior is well-suited to show out in what could be his final season at Auburn.
"Well, senior season, it's been a long journey. Going into my last season, it's just going to be really my best year of football I believe because I like the new offense that we have,” Shivers said. “I'm really looking forward to just get out there each and every day and just keep getting better and keep repping and keep repping."
Shivers and Bigsby are the two known commodities as far as the Tigers’ running backs. Going off what they’ve seen so far from Hunter and Ingram, there is reason to be optimistic about the two newcomers.
Bigsby described Hunter as an explosive runner and later added that he’s a strong kid who’s coachable, while Shivers described the true freshman as a physical, downhill runner. Shivers and Bigsby both pointed to Ingram’s patience as something that stood out, with Shivers going so far to say the redshirt freshman reminded him of former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson.
The Tigers’ rushing attack faces high expectations for the fall, specifically Bigsby, who was named a preseason All-SEC running in July. Bigsby didn’t show much interest when asked about the award – he told reporters he doesn’t pay attention to the accolades and that he focuses more on hyping himself up – but that doesn’t mean he isn’t expecting big things from himself and the other backs this fall.
“The work could pay off,” Bigsby said. “I can’t tell you what we’ll do during the season. I can’t say what we’re going to do; that’s up to God and our team, so we just push each other and are working right now.”