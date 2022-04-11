Auburn’s running game takes a back seat at A-Day

While this year’s A-Day Scrimmage was highlighted by quarterback play, Auburn’s rushing attack took a back seat.

The Tigers’ first-team offense and second-team offense generated 405 total yards Saturday, with just 65 yards coming on the ground. Tank Bigsby had five attempts for 12 yards. Sean Jackson recorded a game-high 23 rush yards. Nine players recorded a rushing attempt, with Auburn averaging 2.24 yards per carry.

While Auburn surely scripted plenty of passing attempts for its quarterbacks embroiled in an ongoing battle for the starting spot, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin also pointed to another reason why the running game wasn’t a star at A-Day:

“I don’t know if any of those guys are fully healthy,” Harsin said of the offensive line.

The Tigers were missing four usual starters on the offensive line in Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, Keiondre Jones and Austin Troxell. That quartet has combined for more than 70 starts in their Auburn careers.

With the usual suspects sidelined, Kilian Zierer, Kameron Stutts, Jalil Irvin, Tate Johnson, Alec Jackson started with the first-team. That first-team front combined for three starts last season, with Tate Johnson being a player who did not see game action in 2021.

Harsin praised the work of some of the inexperienced linemen, in particular Stutts and Irvin. He also said Saturday’s results on the ground were also indicative of the defensive line’s success than the offensive line’s absences.

“I sat in Coach [Jimmy] Brumbaugh’s meeting a couple weeks ago, and the way he was teaching those guys, he did a great job,” Harsin said. “So, I think our D-line, I think the way he’s coaching them, I think the way those guys are playing, they did a good job.”

Although quarterbacks didn’t play with contact, Auburn’s defense recorded eight tackles for loss, four sacks and a quarterback hit in the scrimmage.

Defensive end Colby Wooden said the Tigers’ defensive line has taken “tremendous” steps forward this spring, becoming more technique-sound and effective in the pass rush. Wooden said Auburn struggled last season as a pass rushing unit, though the Tigers were in the top half of the Southeastern Conference in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Wooden also credited a run-first approach from Auburn’s offense as bettering the defensive line.

“Being that our offense wants to run first — being in the SEC, most teams that can’t stop the run, you ain’t going to win,” Wooden said. “We get a dose of it every day at practice. So we know how to defend it, whoever we’re going against.

“It’s just preparing us for our next task, whoever we’re going against, who we may go against, to be able to stop the run and be ready to anchor down.”

Auburn’s second-leading returning rusher, Jarquez Hunter, is out this spring after a procedure on his leg.

