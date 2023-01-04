Auburn’s season-opening Super 16 meet to be televised on Big Ten Network

The Auburn gymnastics team’s epic opening meet will be televised on the Big Ten Network, the Super 16 event announced Wednesday.

No. 5 Auburn competes with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at 8 p.m. Central on Saturday in Las Vegas in the headliner session of the Super 16.

The Super 16 has invited five top-10 teams and nine top-20 teams to its event, running across four sessions Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas. The Big Ten Network will carry the Friday afternoon session and the Saturday evening session, plus the Saturday evening session which Auburn is a part of. The network will place Saturday’s early session on B1G+.

The Big Ten Network isn’t commonly carried as part of base cable packages in Alabama, but carriers like FuboTV and Hulu carry the network and offer opportunities for free trials.

The event runs in Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The complete schedule is as follows, with all times converted to Central:

Friday

4 p.m. Session 1: Fisk, Southern Utah, North Carolina, Washington

10 p.m. Session 2: Oregon State, Rutgers, Stanford, Georgia

Saturday

2 p.m. Session 3: Arizona State, Brigham Young, California, Iowa

8 p.m. Session 4: Auburn, UCLA, Michigan, Oklahoma