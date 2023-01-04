 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU GYMNASTICS

Auburn’s season-opening Super 16 meet to be televised on Big Ten Network

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn Gymnastics preview meet

Gabby McLaughlin performs on the floor. Auburn gymnastics preview meet on Friday, Dec. 16 in Neville Arena.

 Adam Sparks /

The Auburn gymnastics team’s epic opening meet will be televised on the Big Ten Network, the Super 16 event announced Wednesday.

No. 5 Auburn competes with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at 8 p.m. Central on Saturday in Las Vegas in the headliner session of the Super 16.

The Super 16 has invited five top-10 teams and nine top-20 teams to its event, running across four sessions Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas. The Big Ten Network will carry the Friday afternoon session and the Saturday evening session, plus the Saturday evening session which Auburn is a part of. The network will place Saturday’s early session on B1G+.

The Big Ten Network isn’t commonly carried as part of base cable packages in Alabama, but carriers like FuboTV and Hulu carry the network and offer opportunities for free trials.

The event runs in Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The complete schedule is as follows, with all times converted to Central:

People are also reading…

Friday

4 p.m. Session 1: Fisk, Southern Utah, North Carolina, Washington

10 p.m. Session 2: Oregon State, Rutgers, Stanford, Georgia

Saturday 

2 p.m. Session 3: Arizona State, Brigham Young, California, Iowa

8 p.m. Session 4: Auburn, UCLA, Michigan, Oklahoma

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert