Auburn’s Seth Williams, Tank Bigsby recognized by SEC

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams and running back Tank Bigsby received recognition from the SEC on Monday.

Williams was tabbed as one of the conference’s SEC Offensive Players of the Week for his play in the Tigers’ 35-28 victory over Ole Miss. Williams ended the game with eight catches for 150 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a 58-yard reception that proved to be the game winner for the Tigers.

Williams shared Offensive Player of the Week honors with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who was 25-of-31 for 387 yards in the Crimson Tide’s victory over Tennessee.

Bigsby, meanwhile, was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week after posting 198 all-purpose yards — 129 rushing, 69 kick return — against the Rebels. Bigsby took a game-high 24 carries in the victory and became the third freshman in school history with three 100-yard rushing games against SEC competition, joining Bo Jackson in 1982 and Michael Dyer in 2010.

Bigsby also had a kickoff-return touchdown that was ultimately called back due to penalty.