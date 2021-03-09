Auburn’s Sharife Cooper named to SEC All-Freshman team

Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper added yet another accolade to his collection on Tuesday.
Cooper was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team when the conference announced its regular-season awards. The recognition comes after Cooper posted a team-high 20.2 points per game and a .391 field-goal percentage while also contributing 97 assists and 51 rebounds.
Cooper becomes the 17th Auburn freshman to be named to the annual team and the third under coach Bruce Pearl, joining Isaac Okoro in 2020 and Mustapha Heron in 2017.
Cooper scored or assisted on 471 of Auburn’s 996 points – 47.2 percent of the points – when he was in the lineup. He was one of three freshman in the nation with five games of 25 or more points at the end of the regular season, and he was responsible for three of the four points-assists double-doubles by a freshman in program history dating back to when assists became an official NCAA statistic prior to the 1983-84 season.
Cooper was the only Auburn player honored by the conference during a season in which a young Tigers squad posted a 13-14 record.
Cooper’s freshman season with the Tigers was a roller-coaster ride. He sat out the Tigers’ first 11 games of the season while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility status, which also led to the freshman missing 72 practices. The NCAA declared him eligible on Jan. 8, and the next day he burst onto the scene by dropping 26 points along with nine assists and four rebounds in a four-point loss to Alabama.
Cooper was named SEC Freshman of the Week following his performance against the Crimson Tide.
"Ever since I was a little kid I was always playing in pick and rolls, just trying to get better in pick and rolls, so the main thing I do is keep my head up. If you’re open, I’m going to find you. If you’re backdoor, I’m going to find you on a lob. So I always tell my guys, ‘Be ready,'" Cooper said after the Alabama game. "I was just talking to those guys and they keep talking to me, and we’re building chemistry as we go. We haven’t had much time but we’ll figure it out and we’ll get rolling."
Cooper kept his strong play up during the Tigers’ next 12 games before suffering a left-ankle injury during practice on Feb. 21. He missed Auburn’s final three games as a result.
“Sharife, he's going to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game, so to be able to just control the ball, control the tempo, make free throws at the end of the game – a close game – that's just a plus,” Auburn guard Jamal Johnson said about Cooper on Feb. 9. “I mean, he does a great job. Every game he's been back he's did a great job of leading our team to victories and helping us grow as a team. He just did a great job, and having him has just been a blessing, for real.”
Cooper’s status at Auburn remains a major question mark going into next season. He has been projected as a first-round draft pick, which will likely led Cooper to test his stock among NBA teams before deciding whether or not to leave Auburn early or return for his sophomore season.
While Cooper was the lone Auburn player honored by the SEC, the Tigers’ counterparts in Tuscaloosa had no shortage of team members selected.
Alabama’s Herbert Jones was named SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and second-year coach Nate Oats was named SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Crimson Tide to its first conference regular-season title in 19 years. Jones and John Petty were named to the All-SEC first team, Jaden Shackelford was named to the second team, and Joshua Primo was named to the All-Freshman team.
A complete list of the 2021 SEC Men's Basketball postseason awards follows:
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt