 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn’s Sharife Cooper named to SEC All-Freshman team
0 comments
alert
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn’s Sharife Cooper named to SEC All-Freshman team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
aub van mbb

Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper (2) looks down the court while Vanderbilt's Trey Thomas (12) plays defense during a game between the Tigers and the Commodores on Feb. 9 in Nashville, Tenn.

 VANDERBILT ATHLETICS

Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper added yet another accolade to his collection on Tuesday.

Cooper was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team when the conference announced its regular-season awards. The recognition comes after Cooper posted a team-high 20.2 points per game and a .391 field-goal percentage while also contributing 97 assists and 51 rebounds.

Cooper becomes the 17th Auburn freshman to be named to the annual team and the third under coach Bruce Pearl, joining Isaac Okoro in 2020 and Mustapha Heron in 2017.

Cooper scored or assisted on 471 of Auburn’s 996 points – 47.2 percent of the points – when he was in the lineup. He was one of three freshman in the nation with five games of 25 or more points at the end of the regular season, and he was responsible for three of the four points-assists double-doubles by a freshman in program history dating back to when assists became an official NCAA statistic prior to the 1983-84 season.

Cooper was the only Auburn player honored by the conference during a season in which a young Tigers squad posted a 13-14 record.

Cooper’s freshman season with the Tigers was a roller-coaster ride. He sat out the Tigers’ first 11 games of the season while the NCAA reviewed his eligibility status, which also led to the freshman missing 72 practices. The NCAA declared him eligible on Jan. 8, and the next day he burst onto the scene by dropping 26 points along with nine assists and four rebounds in a four-point loss to Alabama.

Cooper was named SEC Freshman of the Week following his performance against the Crimson Tide.

"Ever since I was a little kid I was always playing in pick and rolls, just trying to get better in pick and rolls, so the main thing I do is keep my head up. If you’re open, I’m going to find you. If you’re backdoor, I’m going to find you on a lob. So I always tell my guys, ‘Be ready,'" Cooper said after the Alabama game. "I was just talking to those guys and they keep talking to me, and we’re building chemistry as we go. We haven’t had much time but we’ll figure it out and we’ll get rolling."

Cooper kept his strong play up during the Tigers’ next 12 games before suffering a left-ankle injury during practice on Feb. 21. He missed Auburn’s final three games as a result.

“Sharife, he's going to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game, so to be able to just control the ball, control the tempo, make free throws at the end of the game – a close game – that's just a plus,” Auburn guard Jamal Johnson said about Cooper on Feb. 9. “I mean, he does a great job. Every game he's been back he's did a great job of leading our team to victories and helping us grow as a team. He just did a great job, and having him has just been a blessing, for real.”

Cooper’s status at Auburn remains a major question mark going into next season. He has been projected as a first-round draft pick, which will likely led Cooper to test his stock among NBA teams before deciding whether or not to leave Auburn early or return for his sophomore season.

While Cooper was the lone Auburn player honored by the SEC, the Tigers’ counterparts in Tuscaloosa had no shortage of team members selected.

Alabama’s Herbert Jones was named SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and second-year coach Nate Oats was named SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Crimson Tide to its first conference regular-season title in 19 years. Jones and John Petty were named to the All-SEC first team, Jaden Shackelford was named to the second team, and Joshua Primo was named to the All-Freshman team.

A complete list of the 2021 SEC Men's Basketball postseason awards follows:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert