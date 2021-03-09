Auburn’s Sharife Cooper named to SEC All-Freshman team

Cooper was named SEC Freshman of the Week following his performance against the Crimson Tide.

"Ever since I was a little kid I was always playing in pick and rolls, just trying to get better in pick and rolls, so the main thing I do is keep my head up. If you’re open, I’m going to find you. If you’re backdoor, I’m going to find you on a lob. So I always tell my guys, ‘Be ready,'" Cooper said after the Alabama game. "I was just talking to those guys and they keep talking to me, and we’re building chemistry as we go. We haven’t had much time but we’ll figure it out and we’ll get rolling."

Cooper kept his strong play up during the Tigers’ next 12 games before suffering a left-ankle injury during practice on Feb. 21. He missed Auburn’s final three games as a result.

“Sharife, he's going to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game, so to be able to just control the ball, control the tempo, make free throws at the end of the game – a close game – that's just a plus,” Auburn guard Jamal Johnson said about Cooper on Feb. 9. “I mean, he does a great job. Every game he's been back he's did a great job of leading our team to victories and helping us grow as a team. He just did a great job, and having him has just been a blessing, for real.”