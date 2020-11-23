Auburn’s Sharife Cooper under eligibility review

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday that five-star point guard Sharife Cooper’s eligibility has been placed under review, just three days before the Tigers’ season opener set for Thursday.
“Sharife’s a great kid,” Pearl said on Auburn’s Tiger Talk radio show. “His initial eligibility review is ongoing, and we are hopeful for a resolution as soon as possible.
“There’s not much more I can comment.”
Auburn opens the season Thursday against St. Joseph’s in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Cooper’s playing status comes into question just a day after Auburn separately announced that it would self-impose a postseason ban on the 2020-21 season, as part of further fallout from the investigation into former assistant coach Chuck Person.
Cooper signed with the Tigers as a five-star recruit from Marietta, Ga., as part of the Tigers’ 2020 class. The 6-foot, 160-pound guard was seen as a major addition for Auburn, as he was rated as the top player in the state of Georgia per 247 Sports’ composite ratings and the sixth-best point guard in the nation.
Cooper averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game as a senior and became McEachern High School’s all-time leader scorer. He guided the team to its second straight state Final Four appearance and wound up being named a McDonald’s All-American, a Sports Illustrated first-team All-American and a third-team Naismith All-American.
Auburn plays St. Joseph’s at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The game is set to be televised on FS1. Auburn will follow that game with a matchup Friday against powerhouse Gonzaga, set for a 10 a.m. tipoff to be televised on FOX.
"One of the challenges is going to be if we don't play with Sharife Cooper, you know, what is that going to look like?" Pearl said. "Different guys are going to have to move over and play different positions in order to be able to compensate for not having him.
"You've got to be able to [say] 'next man up.'"
Pearl said the players took sudden news of the postseason ban in stride. He said the players would focus on this regular season, and that he is proud of them for how they have handled it all.
"The kids are disappointed but it's amazing how resilient they are," Pearl said.
"We're going to continue to move forward and do what we do."
