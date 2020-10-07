 Skip to main content
Auburn’s Shaun Shivers, Eli Stove questionable in lead-up to Arkansas
  • Updated
Iron Bowl 2019

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) celebrates while students rush the field after defeating Alabama during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News

The Auburn Tigers were missing two valuable offensive players for most of the Georgia game in running back Shaun Shivers and wide receiver Eli Stove. As of Wednesday, it’s not clear if the duo will be back this Saturday, either.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said both players are “still questionable” during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. Malzahn’s update comes after Shivers was limited in practice last week and missed the Georgia game and after Stove left the loss to the Bulldogs early due to injury.

“We’re hoping by (Thursday) we’ll know more about those two’s statuses,” Malzahn said.

Shivers entered the season opener against Kentucky as the team’s top running back on the depth chart and closed out the Tigers’ victory over the Wildcats with six carries for 29 yards. The junior, who goes by the nickname “Worm”, was unable to play against Georgia and ceded the top running back duties to true freshman Tank Bigsby, who had eight carries for 31 yards and also had seven receptions for 68 yards and 72-kick return yards.

Stove, meanwhile, was the Tigers’ second-leading receiver against Kentucky with four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. He did not have a reception before exiting the Georgia game.

Auburn returns to play at 3 p.m. Saturday when the Tigers host Arkansas.

