Auburn’s Shaun Shivers, Eli Stove questionable in lead-up to Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers were missing two valuable offensive players for most of the Georgia game in running back Shaun Shivers and wide receiver Eli Stove. As of Wednesday, it’s not clear if the duo will be back this Saturday, either.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said both players are “still questionable” during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. Malzahn’s update comes after Shivers was limited in practice last week and missed the Georgia game and after Stove left the loss to the Bulldogs early due to injury.

“We’re hoping by (Thursday) we’ll know more about those two’s statuses,” Malzahn said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shivers entered the season opener against Kentucky as the team’s top running back on the depth chart and closed out the Tigers’ victory over the Wildcats with six carries for 29 yards. The junior, who goes by the nickname “Worm”, was unable to play against Georgia and ceded the top running back duties to true freshman Tank Bigsby, who had eight carries for 31 yards and also had seven receptions for 68 yards and 72-kick return yards.

Stove, meanwhile, was the Tigers’ second-leading receiver against Kentucky with four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. He did not have a reception before exiting the Georgia game.