Auburn’s Smoke Monday, Nick Brahms named SEC Players of the Week

On Saturday, Auburn safety Smoke Monday and offensive lineman Nick Brahms made plays that helped the Tigers seal the deal against Tennessee. As a result of their efforts, the duo has been honored by the SEC.
Monday was selected as SEC Defensive Player of the Week and Brahms as the Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Monday and Brahms received the recognition after Monday had a 100-yard pick six against the Volunteers and Brahms anchored an offensive line that lost starters Alec Jackson and Brodarious Hamm during the game.
Monday came through in a clutch situation for Auburn in the third quarter of Saturday’s game. With the Volunteers attempting to re-take the lead, senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano stood back in the pocket for several seconds then fired to the corner of the end zone just as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe came crashing in. The ball went right toward an out-cutting Monday, who never broke stride as he made the catch then raced down the left sideline for a game-changing interception return touchdown.
“I knew he was one of those quarterbacks who loved to stare his receivers down. I took it one way. He wasn’t doing a good job of looking us off tonight, so I tilted away and came back late, and it was right there," said Monday, who also had four tackles, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry. "Once the ball was in my hands, I knew I was going to the end zone.”
Monday’s play vaulted Auburn from a slim 13-10 advantage to a 10-point lead.
The interception was Monday’s third as a Tiger, and the 100-yard return was the third-such return in program history. By the time the game was over, Monday also had four tackles, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry.
Brahms, meanwhile, showed out once again as the Tigers’ lone returning starter from 2019. He graded out at 85 percent against Tennessee and managed to record nine extra-effort plays, the highest total for the team all season. Brahms was a crucial piece in an offense that gained 385 yards and built three scoring drives of 12 or more plays.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday that Monday received the team’s defensive helmet sticker — with Pappoe and cornerback Roger McCreary earning assists for their efforts on the interception — while Brahms earned the offensive sticker.
“Nick Brahms got our offensive helmet sticker. He played with great physicality. Smoke Monday on defense, obviously with that game-changing play that I think changed the whole dynamics of the game on the pick — the 100-yard interception return,” Malzahn said.
Brahms and Monday return to action Saturday when the No. 22 Tigers play at No. 1 Alabama in the 85th edition of the Iron Bowl..
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!