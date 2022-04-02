Auburn’s soaring Tigers ready to show fight in regional final

Auburn has to be fearless.

Jeff Graba knows his team has nowhere to run and nowhere to hide from here on out.

Every team that’s left in the bracket didn’t get here by luck, but skill.

Staring down Auburn in Saturday’s regional final are the SEC champions, the team that socked Auburn on Thursday, and a new challenger from across the country.

But the Tigers don’t plan on blinking.

“The next round everyone knows you have to be extremely good,” said Graba, Auburn’s head coach, on Thursday. “The anxiety diminishes and you have to let it all hang out. You can take more risk in the second round.”

Auburn meets Florida, Kentucky and Denver in the regional final at 5 p.m. in Neville Arena. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+. Two teams will advance out of the regional final to the national championship meet, and two teams will see their seasons end.

This is it.

And this is the first time Auburn and Florida have met inside Neville Arena since the all-time instant classic meet back on March 4.

The Tigers scored a program-record 198.575 against Florida, as they tied the Gators following a perfect 10 from star senior Derrian Gobourne on floor.

Graba knows that Florida is one of the few schools favored to go all the way and win the national championship, so Saturday’s final might become a battle for second place.

Like Thursday’s semifinal, the teams with the best two scores advance.

And if the four schools had met in Thursday’s regional semifinal, Auburn would have been eliminated with its 197.500. Florida and Kentucky would have advanced with scores of 198.125 and 197.750, respectively.

Instead, Auburn advanced out of its regional semifinal alongside Kentucky. For a team that lacked postseason experience because the 2020 and 2021 seasons ended with COVID-19 cancellations, the semifinal served as a wake-up call for the Tigers, who Graba felt got hit by a ton of bricks.

The good news for Graba’s team is that he feels the semifinal is the most challenging round in several ways — especially for a team that’s never been to this stage.

“This is the hardest round of the postseason,” Graba said Thursday. “Nobody wants to get flunked out of the first round.”

But if junior Cassie Stevens is any indication, the team already has turned the page and started having that fearless mentality.

“We’re going to have to still fight, we’re still going to have to show up on Saturday in order to qualify — and we will,” Stevens said following Thursday’s meet.

With most of the team’s first postseason experience behind them, the Tigers will have to continue to ramp it up from here on out.

The top dog in the SEC, a rematch from Thursday and a new challenger await Saturday.

“You don’t put your foot off the throttle,” Graba said. “We made it to the next round, we made it to the Sweet 16, but you can’t hide. Everyone’s really good right now. I think that’s what you’re going to see is the energy has to come up or you don’t survive.”