AU GYMNASTICS

Auburn’s Sophia Groth shares SEC freshman of the week honors

Auburn gymnastics vs Kentucky

Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. Auburn vs Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 25 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnastics standout freshman Sophia Groth has been named the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Week after a strong performance in the all-around last Saturday at Michigan.

During the top-10 showdown featuring No. 6 Auburn and No. 3 Michigan, scored a 9.950 on beam to share the event title. She also scored a 9.875 on floor, a 9.825 on vault and a 9.750 on bars.

She shares the conference freshman of the week honors with Amari Celestine of Missouri. Leanne Wong of Florida was named SEC Gymnast of the Week and Kiya Johnson of LSU was named SEC Specialist of the Week.

Auburn next competes at the SEC Championship meet on Saturday in Birmingham. The Tigers are in the meet’s night session, set to start at 7 p.m. and scheduled to be televised on SEC Network.

