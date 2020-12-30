Auburn’s strong 3-point shooting not enough in loss to Arkansas

Auburn entered Wednesday’s SEC opener against Arkansas prepared to put up plenty of 3-pointers in order to keep up.
While the Tigers showed themselves capable of putting up points, it proved futile against an Arkansas squad that at times simply could not miss.
Auburn hung tight well into the second half but couldn’t slow down the Razorbacks in a 97-85 loss in the first conference game for either squad. The loss stood as a disappointing defeat for the Tigers, which hit 15 3-pointers and answered most Arkansas scoring runs until the final seven-and-a-half minutes of action.
“If you score 85 points, you shoot 52 percent for the game, 52 percent from 3, you make 15 3’s, that's a game you should win. Unless you give up 97, unless you turn the ball over 19 times, unless you have a hard time ending possessions,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Auburn (6-3, 0-1 SEC) didn’t allow Arkansas (9-0, 1-0 SEC) to pull away as the game went along, and with 7:30 left on the clock Allen Flanigan’s two free throws tied the game 74-74.
At that point, the Razorbacks took over.
Arkansas rattled off 10 unanswered points as part of a 17-7 run that left the Tigers in a hole from which they couldn’t recover. The run was led by 7-foot-3 sophomore forward Connor Vanover, who delivered four of the team’s first eight points and ended the night with 17 points.
“We had some good stretches where our defense was good, but then in some stretches we fell asleep. We couldn't guard one-on-one, and then they kicked it out and drove all the way to the lane and we couldn't finish possessions with rebounds,” guard Jamal Johnson said. “We need to get better, but I feel like we had some good defensive stretches. I think once we continue to work on our defensive aspect we'll be better as a team.”
The sudden surge by the Razorbacks was due in part to Arkansas’ continued shooting success, but it was also a product of Auburn going cold at the wrong time. In the midst of the Razorbacks’ game-altering run, the Tigers had seven turnovers and watched four minutes and 37 seconds tick off the clock between baskets.
Johnson finally stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer with just over two-and-a-half minutes to go in the game — part of a 21-point night for the junior — but it was not enough to undo the damage done.
While the 21 points was a new career-high for Johnson, he took little solace in the stat sheet.
“A career-high was great and all, but I want to win. I want our team to win,” Johnson said. “The numbers and all that stuff, that's fine, but I want to win. Our whole team wants to win and our coaching staff – everybody wants to win. I mean, that's fine and all, but we all want to win.”
Arkansas’ strong close to the game followed a first half in which the Tigers seemed well prepared to respond every time the Razorbacks were on the verge of pulling away.
The Razorbacks opened the game with a 9-0 run which Auburn quickly answered, which set the tone for the rest of the half.
The Tigers came back from that early deficit with a 12-2 run fueled by 3-pointers from Devan Cambridge, Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan, and it became increasingly clear that those shots were ones Auburn could rely on. Ten of Auburn’s first 14 shot attempts from the field came from 3-point range, and the Tigers’ success in shooting from deep range soon helped Auburn erase an eight-point lead and later a 10-point lead.
Arkansas’ 10-point advantage — which came after Vanover drilled his first 3 — didn’t last very long. Cambridge, Williams, Dylan Cardwell, Justin Powell, and Jamal Johnson pieced together a 12-2 run that culminated with Johnson’s off-balance 3 that left the game tied 34-34 with just over three-and-a-half minutes to go before halftime.
Like Johnson, Cambridge also shined from 3-point range in the loss. He ended the night with 15 points and a 5-of-6 showing from behind the arc.
“Every game I know Devan's going to hit two or three big 3's, you know?” Johnson said. “He comes in the locker room with a positive attitude, so I know his time's coming. He's going to keep shooting. He has great confidence in his shot. I've got a lot of confidence in him for him, so I knew this was coming. He's going to keep building off this game for the rest of the season.”
To Arkansas’ credit, it ended the first half with a bang.
The Razorbacks quickly rattled off seven unanswered points before Williams connected with a 3-pointer, cutting Arkansas’ lead down to four. Arkansas’ Desi Sills then delivered a pair of 3-pointers to stretch the lead, and while Johnson’s buzzer-beating bucket from just inside the arc was worthwhile it still left the Tigers trailing by six at the break.
The Tigers were left feeling like they missed out on a real opportunity in the first half. Auburn was 2-of-9 from the free-throw line in the game’s first 20 minutes, and its inability to consistently shut down a dangerous Arkansas offensive attack allowed the Razorbacks to hold a small lead at the break.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, those specific issues repeated themselves in the second half of a game in which they were in contention throughout but could not close.
Pearl spoke prior to Wednesday’s game about the showdown being a learning experience, and after the fact he pointed to the Tigers needing to make the most of their size and length by playing more physically on defense and helping each other across the board on the defensive side.
Auburn returns to action Saturday when the Tigers play at Texas A&M. For Pearl, it will be a chance to see if his players have taken the lessons from Wednesday’s loss to heart.
“We do know what’s ailing us; the question is are we going to get guys to rotate over and help each other, take charges and block shots and strip and rip and make plays defensively? ‘Cause sitting back like we did, it’s going to be hard,” Pearl said. “We’ve got to get a lot better to win SEC games, but I think we learned a lot.”