Auburn’s strong 3-point shooting not enough in loss to Arkansas

“We had some good stretches where our defense was good, but then in some stretches we fell asleep. We couldn't guard one-on-one, and then they kicked it out and drove all the way to the lane and we couldn't finish possessions with rebounds,” guard Jamal Johnson said. “We need to get better, but I feel like we had some good defensive stretches. I think once we continue to work on our defensive aspect we'll be better as a team.”

The sudden surge by the Razorbacks was due in part to Arkansas’ continued shooting success, but it was also a product of Auburn going cold at the wrong time. In the midst of the Razorbacks’ game-altering run, the Tigers had seven turnovers and watched four minutes and 37 seconds tick off the clock between baskets.

Johnson finally stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer with just over two-and-a-half minutes to go in the game — part of a 21-point night for the junior — but it was not enough to undo the damage done.

While the 21 points was a new career-high for Johnson, he took little solace in the stat sheet.

