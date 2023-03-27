The status of Auburn gymnastics star Suni Lee is still “day-by-day” entering the NCAA Regional semifinals on Thursday in Los Angeles, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Monday.

Auburn enters the postseason with contingency plans in place whether she’s available or unavailable. When asked whether there was a possibility for Lee to return for only one or a couple of events if not the all-around, Graba said any possibility is on the table.

Lee has missed Auburn’s last three meets with a non-gymnastics health issue. She cheered her team on from the sidelines during its home finale against Penn State on March 10, then at SEC Championships on March 18 she was still sidelined but appeared to be more mobile and further along in her recovery.

Auburn faces the daunting task of having to upset either Utah or UCLA at the Los Angeles regional in order to make the national championship meet as a team.

Auburn departs for Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

“It’s day-by-day,” Graba said of Lee’s status. “We have three days left before the meet and we’ll play it by ear. We always prepare for both scenarios. And I don’t think you have to worry too much if she’s ready to go; I think we know what to do with our lineups at that point. We’ve been really doing a good job of trying to prepare in case she doesn’t go. So nothing new on that, and that’s a doctor decision more than it’s a coach decision.”

He said “anything is available” when asked if it was all-around or nothing, or if Lee could possibly come back on just one or two events.

Auburn enters the postseason as the No. 12 seed nationally, Thursday meeting No. 5 Utah along with unseeded Washington and Southern Utah, with the top two scorers from that quad advancing to the regional finals Saturday in Los Angeles. Those two teams will meet two teams from the opposite side of the bracket led by site host No. 4 UCLA, and only two teams will advance out of that regional final and make the national championship meet.

The regional semifinal round will be of additional importance for Lee and other Auburn gymnasts as individuals, as individual qualifiers are determined by finding the top scorers on each apparatus from that meet not on an advancing team.

Auburn’s regional semifinal is set for 4 p.m. Central on Thursday and the meet will be broadcast online by ESPN+.