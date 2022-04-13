Auburn’s Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne among favorites to contend for individual titles at NCAA gymnastics national championship

Auburn’s just a 10 away.

The Auburn gymnastics team has made history this season, soaring to new heights and re-writing the school record book, all on the way to the national championship meet — and now the Tigers know they’re each one stellar routine away from etching their name into the program permanently.

While all the Auburn gymnasts will be focused Thursday on trying to advance to the Final Four as a team, five individual national titles will be awarded Thursday in Fort Worth during the national semifinal round, and Auburn has its fair share of contenders who could make the medal stand.

Auburn superstar freshman Suni Lee has recorded five perfect 10 routines this season. Simply put: If she does that Thursday during the national semifinals, she’s a national champion.

Auburn’s senior standout Derrian Gobourne also recorded a 10 on floor earlier this season.

Both are among Auburn’s top contenders to earn an individual national title. Gobourne won Auburn’s first-ever individual title in 2019 as a freshman on vault, landing a 9.950 at nationals that season.

All the individual championships will be awarded Thursday with only the team final on the schedule for Saturday.

All-Around

Lee finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the country in the national all-around rankings behind only Team USA teammate Jade Carey of Oregon State.

There’s another top contender missing from the national rankings, though, in Florida’s Trinity Thomas — a senior star for the Gators and an AAI Award frontrunner who only isn’t ranked because she didn’t throw enough floor routines during the regular season as she rested. She’s at full go in the postseason, though, and one of the top contenders in all-around. Thomas won the all-around at the SEC Championships and at the Auburn Regional, besting Lee both times.

As analyst Emily Minehart of College Gym News put it this week, though: “Lee is known to shine under pressure.”

There’s no bigger pressure than on the Olympic stage, where Lee soared to the all-around title last summer in Tokyo.

She’s competing in a different sport in college, where the scoring caps off at 10 — explaining why Thomas is often better than Lee and Carey in the college game while Lee and Carey are better than Thomas in the international game — but anything can happen on the podium at the national finals.

Bars

The bars event is Lee’s baby.

Lee is widely considered the best in the world on bars.

Way back last spring, back before her rise to stardom, it wasn’t Lee but gymnastics great Simone Biles who was pegged by most to be Team USA’s best chance at the individual all-around gold at the Olympics. Lee, instead, was penciled in as the Team USA bars specialist — on the team because she was America’s best chance to win gold on bars.

As fate would have it, Lee would step in when Biles went down in a storybook run to gold — but after expending so much energy there, Lee went on the settle for bronze on bars at the Olympics.

Winning an NCAA national championship on bars could give Lee some feeling of redemption.

Again, it’s a different scoring system, but Lee finished the regular season No. 1 in the nation on bars. She’s among the favorites to take the title. Lee scored a perfect 10 on bars the last time she was on podium at the SEC Championship meet in Huntsville. A repeat performance clinches her the national championship.

Oregon State’s Carey is another contender. Gobourne is a contender in her own right, having scored a 9.950 on bars at the SEC Championship on podium. That score was good enough to win her the vault title in 2019.

Beam

On beam, Lee is a contender again, coming off a perfect 10 on beam at the regional final in Neville Arena.

She is tied for No. 1 in the national rankings with Ragan Smith of Oklahoma.

But another Tiger teammate cracked the top 10 in fellow freshman Sophia Groth, who finished the regular season ranked No. 7 on beam. She has been consistent all season and her ability to keep calm under pressure could win her an individual national title if the moment gets too big for some of the other top beamers.

Auburn’s Gabby McLaughlin has also scored as high as a 9.975 on beam this season, and if she performs that well Thursday, it could be a championship-winning score.

Vault

In much the same way, Auburn super senior Drew Watson scored a season-high 9.975 on vault in the regional final — and is heading to nationals looking to repeat the performance and challenge for a championship. If she hits a score that good, it could happen. Watson went to the national championship meet as an individual back in 2018 as a freshman.

Eight teams will compete at the national championship meet alongside 20 individual qualifiers — namely four all-arounders from the nation’s four regional meets plus four individual medalists from each region on each apparatus. In all, 56 gymnasts compete in each event and in the all-around Thursday between two session. The top scorers in each discipline step on the medal stand at the end of the day as individual national champions.

Floor

Gobourne’s best opportunity to become a two-time national champion comes on floor.

She is sensational on floor, finally earning the first 10 of her career in the Florida meet back in March — after coming so close with several 9.975 scores throughout her career.

She scored another stellar 9.975 at the regional final.

Gobourne finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the nation on floor, and she’s one of only 11 gymnasts to have recorded a perfect 10 on floor this season. She’ll take her best shot at nationals.

Auburn’s Lee and Groth have both also scored 9.975 on floor this season — which means they’ve been awarded a 10 by at least one judge this season, meaning they’re capable of performing a flawless routine.

Minehart of College Gym News also pointed out that Gobourne stands out with her performance — with her dazzling dance choreography and her larger-than-life personality — which could become especially important when there are so many gymnasts performing at an equal level. It could be what puts Gobourne over the top in the judges’ eyes — and sends Gobourne to a second national championship.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.