Auburn’s Suni Lee joins new season of Dancing With the Stars

Auburn gymnastics star and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee has been tabbed for the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

Lee announced the move Thursday.

The new season is set to premiere on Sept. 20. Celebrity salaries for the show start at $125,000, according to a recent report by Parade.

Lee announced she was joining the show in a video from Auburn Arena on campus, posted to the Dancing With the Stars Twitter page.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emmitt Smith, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jennie Finch have been among the athletes to participate on the show, a popular competition series on ABC which pairs a celebrity with a professional dancer then puts their performances on stage to be judged and voted on by viewers. Variety reports the full season’s lineup will be revealed on Sept. 8.

Parade reported stars can earn nearly $300,000 for making it all the way through the 11-week season.

Lee is enrolled at Auburn and online classes would allow her to participate on the show while still studying remote. Dancing With the Stars is a massive ratings success and will only grow Lee’s popularity. She won all-around gold at the Olympics in Tokyo, while earning silver with Team USA in the team finals and winning bronze in the bars event final.