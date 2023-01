Auburn’s Suni Lee named co-gymnast of the week by SEC

For the second time in three weeks, sophomore Sunisa Lee was awarded the Southeastern Conference’s Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Sharing the honor with Lee this week is LSU’s Haleigh Bryant.

The St. Paul, Minnesota native tied her season best in the all-around last Friday against Arkansas, scoring a 39.750 to win the title. In addition, she won four of the five possible individual titles on the might.

Lee kicked off the meet with a career high on vault, scoring a 9.95 to finish first overall. She followed with a season-best 9.975 on bars, earning a 10.0 from one judge to win her first bars crown of the season.

She capped the evening on floor as she debuted a new routine and earned an almost perfect score. She earned a 9.975 overall with another 10.0 coming from one judge to take the event title as well.

Overall, she helped the Tigers reach a season high in the team win as the squad scored a 197.500 to best Arkansas’s 196.675.

The No. 5 Tigers host No. 20 North Carolina State Friday, January 27 in Neville Arena. The two teams face off at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

