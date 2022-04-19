Auburn’s Suni Lee named finalist for the CWSA Honda Award

Auburn’s Suni Lee has been named one of four finalists for the gymnastics Honda Award, presented by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

The Honda Award is presented to the top collegiate female athlete in 12 sports each season.

Lee is a finalist in gymnastics alongside Florida’s Trinity Thomas, Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler and Oregon State’s Jade Carey.

Lee won an individual national title on beam on Thursday at the NCAA Championships, while helping push the Tigers to its best finish in program history at the team final.

Lee finished second at the national meet in the all-around behind only Thomas. Carey finished fourth. Ramler finished sixth in the all-around.

Thomas and Ramler are both seniors and veterans to the college game while Lee and Carey are freshmen. They teamed together for Team USA at the Olympics last summer, both representing the United States in the all-around after star Simone Biles was sidelined. Lee won the all-around and won bronze on bars while Carey won gold on floor.

The Honda Award finalists were selected by a group representing the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

