Auburn’s Suni Lee named regional Gymnast of the Year

Freshman Sunisa Lee of the Auburn gymnastics team was named the WCGA Regional Gymnast of the Year (Region 4), the Women’s College Gymnastics Association announced Thursday.

“Suni has had a fantastic season so far and this award is recognition for what she has done in our region,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “I’m excited for her and it not only is a huge honor for her, but also for our program. However, in the end no award will be able to quantify how much she has brought to this program.”

Lee was named the SEC Freshman of the Year earlier this season and garnered four All-America honors. She was a first team selection in the all-around, bars and beam and was second team on floor.

In addition, she was placed on the All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman teams.

Lee became Auburn’s first SEC champion since 1994 when she won the conference bars title with a perfect 10.0. Overall, she’s won seven all-around titles this year as well as 10 bars crowns, eight beam titles, three floor titles and one on vault.

The St. Paul, Minnesota product became the first Auburn gymnast to record a 10.0 since 2004 and has five on the season so far – two on bars and three on beam. She finished the regular season ranked second nationally in the all-around, while being first nationally on bars and beam.

Lee set the Auburn all-around record with a 39.825 and six of her all-around scores rank in the top 10 in program history.

She was named SEC Gymnast of the Week three times this year and SEC Freshman of the Week twice.