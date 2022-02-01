Auburn’s Suni Lee named SEC Freshman of the Week

Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

The St. Paul, Minnesota product guided the Tigers to a big win Friday night, topping rival and No. 9 Alabama at home with a season-high 197.525. That score marked the second highest in program history.

In her all-around debut, Lee won the title with a 39.700. That score marked the second highest in the SEC this season and was the third highest all-around total in program history.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her all-around win, she captured a tie for first on beam with a career-high 9.975.

Lee kicked off the meet with her first career appearance on vault, scoring a 9.875 to come in second. She added a 9.925 on bars and on floor to finish in a tie for second in each event.

Her performance on beam helped the Tigers score a season best in the event with a 49.450. That ranked third in program history. In addition, her floor score guided Auburn to a season-best 49.550, which is also third in program history.