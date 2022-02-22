Auburn’s Suni Lee named SEC Gymnast of the Week after stellar performance at Georgia

Freshmen Sunisa Lee earned her third Southeastern Conference weekly award of the season as she was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Lee guided Auburn to another road win in the SEC as the Tigers bested Georgia with a 197.175. The win in Athens was only the second ever in program history and the score was Auburn's sixth-straight 197 or better this year. That is a first in program history.

The St. Paul, Minnesota product swept the event titles on her way to another all-around crown with a 39.775. The event sweep marked the first time an Auburn gymnast has done that since Caitlin Atkinson won all events on March 11, 2016. In addition, her all-around win is her fourth straight as she's won the category every meet she's competed in it.

Lee led off with a 9.925 on vars to win her sixth-straight bars title. She followed with another 9.925 on vault, capturing her first vault crown.

Moving on to floor, Lee tied her career high with a 9.95 to win her second-straight floor title. She capped the night with a 9.975 on beam to tie a career best, winning her third beam title of the season.