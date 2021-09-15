 Skip to main content
Auburn’s Suni Lee named to Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021 list
AU GYMNASTICS

  • Updated
2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Sunisa Lee attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Auburn gymnastics freshman Suni Lee was named to the Time 100 published this week, listing the magazine’s selections for the most influential people of the year.

She joined fellow gymnast Simone Biles on the list, along with world leaders, innovators in business, and pop culture stars.

Lee rose to stardom winning the individual all-around gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. She is enrolled at Auburn and will next compete for Tigers in NCAA gymnastics starting in January.

Lee is one of two individuals with Auburn University ties on the Time 100: Apple CEO Tim Cook, an Auburn graduate, also made the list.

Five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin wrote Time’s blurb on Lee explaining her place on the list.

“Under the bright lights of sports’ biggest arena, Sunisa Lee’s Olympic performance not only cements her legacy but also symbolizes strength and fuels inspiration around the world,” Liukin wrote.

Nike co-founder and business mogul Phil Knight wrote Cook’s blurb.

Lee appeared at the famous Met Gala over the weekend wearing a gold dress by the brand Sukeina.

Next, she’ll appear on Dancing With The Stars starting Sept. 20. She is taking online classes at Auburn while staying in Los Angeles this fall for her run on the show.

She plans to be back in Auburn in time for the Tigers’ season opener in January.

Time Magazine has published the Time 100 since 1999.

