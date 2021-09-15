Auburn’s Suni Lee named to Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021 list

Auburn gymnastics freshman Suni Lee was named to the Time 100 published this week, listing the magazine’s selections for the most influential people of the year.

She joined fellow gymnast Simone Biles on the list, along with world leaders, innovators in business, and pop culture stars.

Lee rose to stardom winning the individual all-around gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. She is enrolled at Auburn and will next compete for Tigers in NCAA gymnastics starting in January.

Lee is one of two individuals with Auburn University ties on the Time 100: Apple CEO Tim Cook, an Auburn graduate, also made the list.

Five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin wrote Time’s blurb on Lee explaining her place on the list.

“Under the bright lights of sports’ biggest arena, Sunisa Lee’s Olympic performance not only cements her legacy but also symbolizes strength and fuels inspiration around the world,” Liukin wrote.

Nike co-founder and business mogul Phil Knight wrote Cook’s blurb.

Lee appeared at the famous Met Gala over the weekend wearing a gold dress by the brand Sukeina.