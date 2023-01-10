Auburn’s Suni Lee No. 1 in scoring in all-around and on beam after Week 1

Suni Lee’s score in the all-around was not only the best in Las Vegas last Saturday night at the Super 16 meet, but it was the best in the entire country on the season’s opening weekend. Auburn’s superstar sophomore finished the weekend with the No. 1 all-around score in the nation as the dust settled on competitions coast to coast, and as RoadToNationals.com pieced together its national scores database.

Lee on Saturday scored a 39.750 in an all-around performance highlighted by a perfect 10 on beam, helping Auburn shatter its school record for best opening-meet score in program history.

Lee stands No. 1 in the country after Week 1 in scoring both in the all-around and on beam.

Auburn as a team entered the year ranked fifth by the coaches in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason rankings, and the Tigers lived up to that billing by scoring the nation’s fifth-best score at 197.350. Auburn closed the meet in spectacular fashion, flying to four straight scores of 9.900 or better on vault, and Auburn’s 49.500 on vault was the No. 1 vault score from any single team last weekend.

Fifth-year standout Derrian Gobourne threw a 9.950 on vault, placing her tied for second in the nation in scoring on vault. Senior Cassie Stevens threw a 9.925, good for a tie for the No. 4 spot.

“I was really happy with our vault performance,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a release Sunday. “We’ve heard a lot about how we’ve had to improve on that event and I think our vault squad really took that to heart. That score was just a reward for all their hard work.”

Elsewhere in the top 10, Lee stands No. 4 in scoring on bars early on this season after hitting a 9.950, in a tie with Florida star Trinity Thomas among others. Thomas also scored a 10 on beam over the weekend, placing her in a tie with Lee for the top spot in scoring on the event.

Lee’s explosion out of the gate is new, as she started last season only competing a couple of events in the first meet with less difficult routines and tapered expectations as she recovered from the Olympics and a whirlwind year. This season, she firing on nearly all cylinders already as the Olympic cycle is in a different stage and she plans to let loose into the qualification procedures once her NCAA season is over.

Lee and Thomas will share the floor Friday as No. 5 Auburn and No. 2 Florida prepare for a rematch of last season’s epic dual in Gainesville. The meet is set to start at 6:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.