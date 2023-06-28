Auburn’s Suni Lee is returning to elite competition in August, Team USA announced on Wednesday.

Lee, who was sidelined for the latter half of her sophomore season at Auburn with a kidney-related health issue, is slated to make her return at the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in the Chicago area, which serves as a runway event leading up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The U.S. Classic is the last qualifying event for the U.S. Championships set later that month in California.

Also making her return to elite competition at the U.S. Classic is all-time great Simone Biles, Team USA announced.

It’s an early part of the path as both look to return to top competitive form before the Olympics next summer.

Whether Lee makes Team USA’s five-athlete roster for the 2024 Olympics won’t be decided until team trials in June 2024, just before the Olympics. Team trials are scheduled for Lee’s hometown of Minneapolis on June 27-30, 2024.

But the U.S. Classic will mark Lee’s first competition with Olympic-style scoring since Tokyo in summer 2021, and it’ll be her first chance to put her kidney issue behind her. The scoring system at the elite gymnastics level is completely different from the NCAA’s style: She’ll be back competing as an individual rather than being part of a team, and the elite format encourages high-difficulty skills while the college format puts a lid on things. In college, Lee was capable of throwing many skills more difficult than those the college judges deem 10-worthy when performed flawlessly, making it pointless at times for her to throw her best stuff.

In Olympic scoring, routines are given points for efficiency and for difficulty of what’s attempted, meaning Lee’s returning to an entirely different game in the elite world — making her return to the U.S. Classic a valuable experience.

While Lee used her two-year run at Auburn to stay in shape and bridge the gap between the Olympics in Toyko and the games in Paris, Biles has been laying low taking two years off after she was forced to bow out mid-competition in Tokyo with the twisties. With her down, Lee and the rest of Team USA scrambled to recover and were forced to settle for silver in the team competition, but it was in the individual all-around where Team USA was without its ace Biles when Lee stepped up and became a superstar winning gold.

If both can make Team USA in 2024, it’ll mark the first time Team USA entered Olympic competition with two individual all-around champions on the same roster.

Lee helped re-write the record book at Auburn, helping lead the team to the NCAA Final Four in her first season and winning an individual national championship on beam. She announced her second season would be her last in college as she returned her focus to the elite level and the 2024 Olympics.