Auburn’s Suni Lee wins all-around, Tigers open season with bang at Super 16

Suni Lee scored a perfect 10 on beam, won the all-around, and the Auburn gymnastics team opened its season with bang Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The Tigers roared to the finish line on vault to close a successful season opener.

Lee won the all-around in the combined standings among all 16 teams in the star-studded Super 16 event, besting her Team USA teammate Jordan Chiles of UCLA. Lee scored a 39.750 in the all-around. Chiles scored a 39.650, tied with Oklahoma standout Jordan Bowers for silver.

Auburn as a team scored a strong 197.350, finishing third in its session and fourth overall in the 16-school team standings.

Auburn held its own paired in a session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.

It’s Auburn’s best season-opening score ever, setting a program record.

“It is a pretty big deal,” Lee said post-meet on the Big Ten Network. “We did really good for the first meet of the season as a team. We were talking about that earlier, so we’re all super proud.”

Lee’s 10 was the fourth in her career on beam. It came after the Olympic all-around champion scored a near-perfect 9.950 on bars in the first rotation.

She helped correct the course for Auburn after the team saw some struggles early in the beam rotation. As Auburn retools its lineup after the run to the Final Four last season, the team threw less-experienced Olivia Hollingsworth and Gabby McLaughlin into the fire on multiple events. The result was some growing pains for the new lineup, before an explosive finish:

On vault, in the final rotation, the Tigers closed the meet with four straight scores of 9.900 or higher, hitting a massive 49.500 in the event which tied Auburn’s program record score on vault.

Star senior Derrian Gobourne closed the meet with a huge 9.950 on her Yurchenko 1.5 on vault.

“This is so much fun,” Gobourne said. “Just coming to Vegas, we know there’s a time difference, so everything that we had to conquer — with the time difference, hydrating more because it’s drier, and just getting through it, I’m so proud of us.

“We started off so strong on bars, and then we went to beam, it was a little shaky. We had to fight. But the fight that I saw in all of those girls was just amazing.”

Gobourne’s vault earned her silver at the event, tying Michigan’s Sierra Brooks in second place behind only Bowers. On bars, Lee’s score got her a tie for third place. Her 10 won beam for her outright.

All told, the 197.350 is a “great start” for Auburn, head coach Jeff Graba said. Auburn crushed its previous program record for high score in a season opener, a 196.375.

“Coming into this meet, it was more about developing our depth and testing ourselves a little bit, and I was really happy with how the girls did,” Graba said. “I don’t believe we’re in our final lineup on a bunch of events and everybody did really well.”

Hollingsworth competed in the all-around, after serving as a beam specialist last season. Her bars and floor scores were both hits that counted.

McLaughlin, a beam specialst last year, competed on bars, beam and floor. The two opened the meet in a pressure situation leading off the lineup on bars, in an event they didn’t compete a year ago, and they both threw solid 9.850’s.

Sophia Groth competed in only three events as she recovers from a cracked rib suffered in preview meet. She threw a strong 9.825 to lead Auburn off on vault, before Auburn exploded on the back end of the lineup. Sara Hubbard scored a 9.900, Cassie Stevens scored a 9.925 and Lee scored a 9.900 before Gobourne ended the meet with an exclamation point.

Auburn next travels to Florida to take on the No. 2 Gators in another blockbuster meet.

Auburn — 197.350 BARS Hollingsworth — 9.850

McLaughlin — 9.850

Groth — 9.750

Stevens — 9.850

Gobourne — 9.900

Lee — 9.950 BEAM Hollingsworth — 9.675

Brusch — 9.800

Stevens — 9.400

Groth — 9.850

McLaughlin — 9.825

Lee — 10.000 FLOOR McLaughlin — 9.650

Hollingsworth — 9.775

Brusch — 9.875

Stevens — 9.850

Lee — 9.900

Gobourne — 9.900 VAULT Groth — 9.825

Hoillingsworth — 9.800

Hubbard — 9.900

Stevens — 9.925

Lee — 9.900

Gobourne — 9.950