Auburn’s Suni Lee wins Female Athlete of the Year at Sports Illustrated Awards

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that supported me and has come along with me throughout my journey because it has not been easy. During 2020, right before the Olympics, I actually almost quit because the pandemic was so hard for all of us and it was really hard for me to stay motivated. But I think the one thing that kept me going was my parents and my coaches, pushing me to be my best every single day. The one thing I would say would be: You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.”