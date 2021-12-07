Auburn’s Suni Lee wins Female Athlete of the Year at Sports Illustrated Awards

Suni Lee has another award to go on her trophy shelf.
The Auburn freshman won Female Athlete of the Year at the Sports Illustrated Awards on Tuesday night, capping what’s been a whirlwind 2021 for the gymnastics star.
Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino presented the award to Lee.
Lee accepted at the award show in Hollywood, Fla., alongside Sportsperson of the Year winner Tom Brady and Male Athlete of the Year winner Caeleb Dressel, among others.
Billie Jean King won the show’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
“Her drive and confidence is unbelievable, and there’s no better winner in my book,” Marino said.
Lee won three medals at the Olympics this summer, capturing gold in the individual all-around while winning silver in the team final and bronze in the bars final.
She laughed Tuesday at the awards ceremony as she asked someone to lower the microphone for her after Marino spoke on it.
“This is absolutely insane,” Lee said. “I never would’ve thought as a six-year-old young gymnast, that I would be standing up here winning the SI Award. It is truly an honor and is honestly so surreal.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody that supported me and has come along with me throughout my journey because it has not been easy. During 2020, right before the Olympics, I actually almost quit because the pandemic was so hard for all of us and it was really hard for me to stay motivated. But I think the one thing that kept me going was my parents and my coaches, pushing me to be my best every single day. The one thing I would say would be: You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.”
Lee’s wild year has also included a red carpet stop at the Met Gala and a wild run on Dancing With The Stars. Lee made her Auburn Arena debut last Friday at the Auburn gymnastics team’s intrasquad preview meet.
She’ll make her regular-season debut in January when the Auburn gymnastics season opens Jan. 7 at a quad meet at North Carolina.
Lee shared her table at the awards ceremony Tuesday with her sister Sheyenne Lee.
“I just want to say thank you to the Hmong community, my parents, my sister who is here in the crowd with me, my coaches as well — and I’m so thankful for this,” Lee said.