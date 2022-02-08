Auburn’s Suni Lee wins SEC Gymnast of the Week; Sophia Groth named Freshman of the Week

Freshmen Sunisa Lee and Sophia Groth of the No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team were honored by the Southeastern Conference for their performances this past weekend. Lee was named Gymnast of the Week, while Groth secured Freshman of the Week.

The pair helped Auburn reach a program record-tying score at LSU, scoring a 197.750 on the road. In addition, Lee and Groth were also a part of the team's season bests on beam (49.550) and on vault (49.475). Those scores came in tied for second and tied for third, respectively, in program history.

Lee put together an outstanding performance in the all-around, winning her second-straight title in the category with a 39.825. That score broke the Auburn all-around record and is tied for the highest score in the country so far this season.

Highlighting Lee's meet at LSU was her perfect score on bars. The St. Paul, Minnesota product took first in the event with a 10.0, earning the first 10.0 of her career and the first for an Auburn gymnast since 2004.

Lee tied her career high on beam with a 9.975 to win the event. She also set career highs on vault and floor, coming in a tie for second on floor with a 9.95 and a tie for third on vault with a 9.9.