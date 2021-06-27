Auburn’s Sunisa Lee one step away from Olympic dream at Day 2 of U.S. Team Trials

Sunisa Lee is one step away from the world’s stage.
With a leap, a flip and a spin tonight, she could punch her ticket to Tokyo.
The Auburn gymnastics signee is a few breathless moments from clinching her spot on the U.S. Olympic team, getting set to compete Sunday night in the final round of the U.S. Team Trials in St. Louis.
The top two finishers at the trials automatically earn spots on the U.S. national team at the Olympics next month in Tokyo. Lee enters tonight’s action in the top two, standing second in the all-around standings behind only Simone Biles.
Lee was sensational on the first night of the trails Friday and is looking for one more strong performance to make a dream come true.
Lee is signed with Auburn and is set to compete with the Tigers starting next season — but first could chase medals in front of a worldwide audience in red, white and blue.
Lee holds a score of 57.666 in the all-around at the trials after Day 1, dazzling with her bar routine which is often heralded as the best in the world. She beat out Biles to take the top score on bars, while Biles took top marks on all the other events.
Friday’s scores will combine with Sunday’s scores to make up the final standings. After the top two finishers at trials stamp their names onto the Olympic team roster, the rest of the squad will be filled out by a committee.
Lee has made a strong case for the committee with stunning performances this summer, taking second place at the U.S. Championships behind only Biles earlier this month, but she’d leave nothing to chance by finishing in the top two Sunday night.
Sunday night’s action is set to be televised on NBC starting at 7 p.m.
Friday night, after flipping her way to a top score of 15.300 on bars, Lee manuevered her way to the second-best score of the night on beam with a stellar 14.733. She faced her first setback of the trials on floor when she recorded the 12th-best score on floor with a 13.233, but then clutched up to leap her way to a solid 14.400 on vault to keep her in the top two and stave off for now the challenge of fellow contenders Jordan Chiles and former NCAA champion MyKayla Skinner.
The legendary Biles leads the all-around standings with a 60.565 going into Sunday’s action, with Lee following with a 57.666 ahead of Chiles who is in third with a 57.132 and Skinner who is in fourth with a 56.598.
“What a night!” Lee posted to Twitter late Friday.
Grace McCallum trails Skinner by just one tenth at 56.498.
After the trials finish, the committee should make quick work of filling out the national team later Sunday night.
Lee signed with Auburn in December. She is coached by Auburn head coach Jeff Graba’s twin brother Jess Graba.
“It’s so much fun to watch and support our future Tiger as she goes through this Olympic process,” Jeff Graba said on Thursday. “The pressure and stress she is under is incredible and yet she is handling it like the champion that she is.
“I can’t wait for the Auburn fans to see her in orange and blue after we hopefully see her in the red, white and blue!”