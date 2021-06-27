Auburn’s Sunisa Lee one step away from Olympic dream at Day 2 of U.S. Team Trials

Sunisa Lee is one step away from the world’s stage.

With a leap, a flip and a spin tonight, she could punch her ticket to Tokyo.

The Auburn gymnastics signee is a few breathless moments from clinching her spot on the U.S. Olympic team, getting set to compete Sunday night in the final round of the U.S. Team Trials in St. Louis.

The top two finishers at the trials automatically earn spots on the U.S. national team at the Olympics next month in Tokyo. Lee enters tonight’s action in the top two, standing second in the all-around standings behind only Simone Biles.

Lee was sensational on the first night of the trails Friday and is looking for one more strong performance to make a dream come true.

Lee is signed with Auburn and is set to compete with the Tigers starting next season — but first could chase medals in front of a worldwide audience in red, white and blue.

Lee holds a score of 57.666 in the all-around at the trials after Day 1, dazzling with her bar routine which is often heralded as the best in the world. She beat out Biles to take the top score on bars, while Biles took top marks on all the other events.