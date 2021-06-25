Auburn’s Sunisa Lee stands in top two after Day 1 at U.S. Olympic Trials

Sunisa Lee dazzled on bars, performed stellar on the beam, then stuck the landing on vault to finish the first day of the U.S. Olympic Trials in the top two in the all-around standings in St. Louis.

The Auburn gymnastics signee is exactly where she wants to be after the first round of competition. If she shines the same way again Sunday, she’ll punch her ticket to Tokyo.

Lee opened the night nailing her phenomenal routine on bars, often heralded as the best in the world, scoring a meet-best 15.300.

She scored a strong 14.733 before suffering a small setback with a 13.233 score on floor — but then flipped her way to a 14.400 on vault to put herself in the top two.

Friday’s scores will combine with Sunday’s Day 2 scores to determine the final results. The top two finishers at the Trials in the all-around standings will earn automatic placement on the U.S. team at the Olympics in Tokyo in July.

Simone Biles starred again and stands in first place in the all-around after the first night of competition, but Lee in the coveted second-place position on track to take the second automatic bid.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}