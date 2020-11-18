Auburn’s Tank Bigsby added to Maxwell Award watch list

Auburn true freshman running back Tank Bigsby has been nothing short of impressive since his first start in his second college football game. As a result, Bigsby’s name has earned recognition for one of the nation’s top awards.
Bigsby is one of several college football players who were added to the Maxwell Award watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Wednesday. The award has been given annually to the outstanding collegiate football player in America since 1937; LSU quarterback Joe Burrow taking home the trophy in 2019.
The 6-foot, 204-pound Bigsby arrived in Auburn as a four-star recruit and wasted little time in proving he was well worth the hype. He started in Auburn’s second game against Georgia and has not looked back since, rushing for 503 yards and five touchdowns while also reeling 11 receptions for 84 yards. He’s also shown himself to be a dangerous return man, taking 13 returns for 306 yards and having a would-be touchdown against Ole Miss that was taken off the board due to a penalty.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn spoke highly of Bigsby’s play after the Tigers’ 48-11 victory over LSU, a game in which Bigsby led the way with 15 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
“You know, just – the guy breaks tackles,” Malzahn said. “He and Worm [Shaun Shivers] both, they break tackles. They fall forward. They try to run people over. Just that physicality in both of them, they can really run. They have great speed.”
After the LSU victory, Bigsby spoke highly of the offense’s progress through the season. The true freshman said he recognized in fall camp that the offense had a chance to shine once everyone got connected, and through six games he felt like that was coming to fruition.
As dangerous as Bigsby has been with the ball in his hands, he credited Shivers for helping him take his game a step further despite it being his first season at Auburn.
“You know, Worm, he believes in me a lot. He talks to me a lot, teaches me a lot of things about the game since he's been here. He always tells me the little things about football, college football, you know,” Bigsby said. “He tells me little things about college football. Just being there, being a leader and just teaching me the little things is big.”
The watch list candidates have been chosen by the Maxwell Football Club’s selection committee. All members of the Maxwell Football Club, NCAA sports information directors, head coaches and selected national media are eligible to vote for these awards.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced on Nov. 30, and three finalists for each award will be announced Dec. 8. The winners of the 2020 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be announced in late December or early January at a date to be announced.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!