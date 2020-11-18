Auburn’s Tank Bigsby added to Maxwell Award watch list

After the LSU victory, Bigsby spoke highly of the offense’s progress through the season. The true freshman said he recognized in fall camp that the offense had a chance to shine once everyone got connected, and through six games he felt like that was coming to fruition.

As dangerous as Bigsby has been with the ball in his hands, he credited Shivers for helping him take his game a step further despite it being his first season at Auburn.

“You know, Worm, he believes in me a lot. He talks to me a lot, teaches me a lot of things about the game since he's been here. He always tells me the little things about football, college football, you know,” Bigsby said. “He tells me little things about college football. Just being there, being a leader and just teaching me the little things is big.”

The watch list candidates have been chosen by the Maxwell Football Club’s selection committee. All members of the Maxwell Football Club, NCAA sports information directors, head coaches and selected national media are eligible to vote for these awards.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced on Nov. 30, and three finalists for each award will be announced Dec. 8. The winners of the 2020 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be announced in late December or early January at a date to be announced.