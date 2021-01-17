Auburn’s Thompson moves into third on school rebounding list

Auburn forward Unique Thompson moved into third place on Auburn’s career rebounding list on Sunday, pulling down 14 boards against Florida.

Thompson now has 1,024 rebounds in her career. With her sixth rebound Sunday, she passed Lori Monroe in the record books. Monroe had 1,015 rebounds during her career at Auburn.

Thompson now trails only DeWanna Bonner, in second place in the record book with 1,047 rebounds, and Auburn’s all-time rebounding leader, Becky Jackson, who pulled down 1,118 rebounds in her career.

Thompson has 11 regular-season games left to try to break the record, plus the SEC Tournament and potentially a postponed game with Missouri that the conference is trying to reschedule.

Thompson recorded a double-double Sunday with 14 points to go along with her 14 rebounds.

She came back strong after being away from the playing court for almost a month. Her last game before Sunday was on Dec. 20 against Belmont.

Thompson missed three games for Auburn in late December and early January while adhering to COVID-19 protocol, then, last week, Auburn had two games postponed due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the Auburn program.