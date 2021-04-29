Auburn’s top 3 receivers from 2020 ready to try their luck in the NFL Draft

As far as what he brings to the table, Williams said he feels he is an all-around receiver and is willing to play outside or move to the slot if necessary. He said he models his game after Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Green Bay Packers receiver Devante Adams, and he felt playing at Auburn and competing in the SEC has prepared him for the NFL.

“I showed a side of my skillset in college, but when I get to the pros I’ll be ready to show it all,” Williams said. “I am a playmaker – I am able to go up and get it. The ball in the air is mine. I feel like I can run every route in the route tree.”

The most intriguing draft prospect from Auburn is Schwartz, who was never the Tigers’ leading receiver but boasts speed that could make him the first Tiger selected.

Schwartz was one of the players who could have benefitted from the NFL holding a combine this season, but he nevertheless wowed at Auburn’s Pro Day by running a 4.26 40-yard dash. He explained afterward that he’s spent the offseason training with coach Joe Murphy as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.