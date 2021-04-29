Auburn’s top 3 receivers from 2020 ready to try their luck in the NFL Draft

Last season, Auburn receivers Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove led the way in the Tigers’ aerial attack. Now, all three are waiting patiently to get their chance to play in the NFL.
Auburn’s three leading receivers from last season are among the receivers hoping to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Each member of the trio brings something different to the table, and all three face plenty of unknowns in regards to when and where they’ll be picked.
Luckily, each player has had the other two teammates to lean on throughout the process as they work to make a lifelong dream a reality.
“It has been fun,” Williams said after Auburn’s Pro Day on March 18. “We have been talking about it a lot, so we are just looking forward to draft day. We can’t wait to get our names called.”
Williams is hoping his status as an all-around receiver for Auburn translates to an ideal situation at the next level.
Williams was Auburn’s leading receiver in 2019 and 2020, and he ended his Auburn career with 132 career receptions for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns. He explained after the Pro Day that it was a tough decision to leave the Tigers after his junior year, but after consulting with people he trusted he decided to forego his senior season.
Mock drafts don’t have a good gauge on where Williams will be selected – CBS Sports predicts he’ll be a third-round selection, while NFL.com has him slated for the fifth – and ESPN has him ranked as the 27th-best receiver in the draft.
As far as what he brings to the table, Williams said he feels he is an all-around receiver and is willing to play outside or move to the slot if necessary. He said he models his game after Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Green Bay Packers receiver Devante Adams, and he felt playing at Auburn and competing in the SEC has prepared him for the NFL.
“I showed a side of my skillset in college, but when I get to the pros I’ll be ready to show it all,” Williams said. “I am a playmaker – I am able to go up and get it. The ball in the air is mine. I feel like I can run every route in the route tree.”
The most intriguing draft prospect from Auburn is Schwartz, who was never the Tigers’ leading receiver but boasts speed that could make him the first Tiger selected.
Schwartz was one of the players who could have benefitted from the NFL holding a combine this season, but he nevertheless wowed at Auburn’s Pro Day by running a 4.26 40-yard dash. He explained afterward that he’s spent the offseason training with coach Joe Murphy as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.
Schwartz has often been compared to Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill because of their elite speed, and Schwartz said he’s watched a lot of Hill to learn how he gets in and out of breaks and makes the most of his talent. The former track star’s agility has undoubtedly put him on the radar for many NFL teams, but he is determined to prove he’s more than just a fast receiver.
“I feel like what I bring to the table is, of course, my speed. I feel like I am the fastest guy in all of football, especially coming into the draft this year,” Schwartz said. “I feel like today [Auburn’s Pro Day] was a really great day. I feel like I was able to show that I’m not just only a fast guy; I’m quick, I can run my routes, I can get in and out of cuts, I have good change of direction. I felt like it was a great day, and I felt like I proved a lot.”
Schwartz’ draft projections are even more erratic than Williams’. ESPN, which ranks Schwartz as the 11th-best receiver, predicts he’ll be selected in the second round; other mock drafts from outlets like CBS Sports and Walter Football see him as a fifth- or sixth-round choice.
Stove became a receiver Auburn could rely on during his five years on the team, and he’s hopeful that reputation will help him land on an NFL team. The 6-foot, 194-pound Stove will likely be one of countless draft prospects who have to prove themselves in order to stick on a roster, but Stove already had that reputation as a Tiger.
“I can run all the routes, honestly. I think my best routes are probably out-breaking routes and the deep ball. I think I kind of mark my game after Jarvis Landry: consistent, ballplayer and a little bit of Stefon Diggs,” Stove said. “I would say that, consistency, [is what I bring to the table], but I would also say versatility, too. I think that’s my biggest thing. I’m just versatile.”