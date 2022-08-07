Auburn’s tour turns back to basketball against Israel all-star team

Auburn’s journey through Israel has led the team back to the basketball court.

The time has come for Auburn’s top two tests on the overseas tour, coming in two games Sunday and Monday in Tel Aviv.

Auburn plays an Israel all-star game Sunday at noon Central on the SEC Network. Then, the top test comes Monday when the team plays the senior Israel men’s national team also at noon Central on the SEC Network.

Auburn’s team floated in the Dead Sea over the weekend and took a boat ride in the Sea of Galilee, while some players were baptized in the River of Jordan. The team has been sharing pieces of its journey in videos on social media.

“Just enjoying it, you know? Live life to the fullest,” freshman Chance Westry smiled in one of the videos.

Auburn last week out-paced the Israel under-20 team 117-56 in Jerusalem on Aug. 2. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl expects a much more formidable test against the all-star team and especially against the senior national team.

Westry shined in moments during the first scrimmage, as did five-star signee Yohan Traore, who scored 20 points.