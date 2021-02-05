Auburn’s Tyrone Truesdell, Grant Loy to use extra eligibility for 2021 season

Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell and quarterback Grant Loy are not done yet with the Tigers.

Truesdell and Loy will return to the team for the 2021 season, an Auburn spokesman confirmed Friday. Both seniors, the duo will be utilizing the extra year the NCAA has granted all college football players due to the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

The news was first reported by 247 Sports’ Nathan King.

Truesdell appeared in 10 games for the Tigers in 2020 and recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. The defensive tackle from Augusta, Georgia has started on the line the last two seasons and has totaled 67 tackles over his four years with the Tigers.

Truesdell will return as a veteran on a young defensive line that saw redshirt freshman Colby Wooden stand out last fall but will have lost defensive end Big Kat Bryant, who expressed his intentions to transfer in January.

Loy, meanwhile, was the Tigers’ backup quarterback and place-kick holder in 2020. Loy, who transferred from Bowling Green prior to the 2020 season, appeared in three games at quarterback and had no completions on two attempts and two carries for two yards.

Loy’s return means Auburn has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster this fall: Loy, sophomore Bo Nix, redshirt freshman Chayil Garnett and true freshman Dematrius Davis.