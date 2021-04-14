Auburn’s Unique Thompson prepares for WNBA Draft hoping for ‘a dream come true’

Unique Thompson has fielded plenty of questions from teams in the lead-up to Thursday’s WNBA Draft.
Like before every draft in pro sports, teams interview potential prospects and grill them during their evaluations, trying to find out if they’re the right fit to spend a precious pick on.
But maybe the hardest question Thompson has been asked has come from friends and family instead:
“Are you ready to be a city girl?”
Thompson laughed as she thought about it earlier this week, while preparing for the draft set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The truth is, Thompson has answered just about all the questions WNBA coaches and general managers could have for her while on the court during her stellar career at Auburn. She has been told she can expect to be drafted, and to become the ninth Auburn player in history to selected by the league.
But whether it’s New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, or whichever team, the Tigers’ star who came from small-town Theodore to the Loveliest Village on the Plains will have to adjust at least a little bit.
“Everybody has been asking me, ‘Am I ready to be a city girl?’ I’m just like, ‘No,’” Thompson laughed on Monday. “That’s going to be a huge adaptation. But at this point I don’t have any choice to be ready for it.”
She was all smiles as she continued her preparation for draft night. She is preparing in Auburn and Auburn’s hosting the watch party for her family and friends at the recruiting facility on campus.
“It’s still been surreal,” Thompson said. “It’s finally the week of. So it’s like everything is finally just settling in, and just knowing that Thursday is the time.
“Just working out, it was just different knowing that I was working out to prepare for something bigger and better. It was just a lot of motivation that was instilled in me throughout the workouts, but it’s just very exciting and nerve-wracking too. But it’s more exciting than anything.”
If she’s picked Thursday, Thompson will be the first Auburn player drafted into the WNBA since DeWanna Bonner and Whitney Boddie were picked in the 2009 draft.
Thompson broke Bonner’s double-double record at Auburn, and passed her and others on the way to taking the top spot on Auburn’s career rebounds list, breaking a record that stood for 37 years.
She said in the lead-up to the draft she’s spoken to the Indiana Fever and to the Connecticut Sun — the team Bonner stars on now. Her agent has talked with others.
No matter who picks her, she said just being drafted “would be a dream come true.”
Thompson said she’s been working closely with La’Keshia Frett Meredith, who played seven seasons in the WNBA and was on Auburn’s previous coaching staff under former head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy.
“She’s been my rock right now throughout this moment, because of course she’s been through it so she knows what to expect and all that kind of stuff, and she just understands,” Thompson said. “So I’ve been talking with her a lot. She’s been helping me a lot — with workouts as well.”
With there being only 12 teams in the league, and plenty of talent to go around, Thompson knows that getting drafted will be one thing and making a final roster will be another. She also hopes to play professionally overseas in the offseasons in the future, but is focused on the WNBA right now.
And for this week, that means she’s just focused on the WNBA Draft.
“She’s just instilled in me and gave me reassurance just to keep walking in my truth, to keep being myself,” Thompson said of Frett Meredith. “Don’t try and go be somebody I’m not, and to just do the main things that I know that I’m not, and just to make sure that I always do them in training camp and don’t try to do anything that’s outside of my game.”
Ruthie Bolton was assigned to the Sacramento Monarchs before the inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997. Chantel Tremitiere became the first Auburn player technically drafted later in that draft. Tara Williams was picked in an expansion draft in 1998 and then Carolyn Jones was drafted into the WNBA in 1999 after the ABL folded.
In 2000, Auburn’s Monique Morehouse was picked in the WNBA Draft before Marita Payne in 2006 became Auburn’s last WNBA pick before Bonner and Boddie were picked in 2009.
Thompson may well be the next on the list, but, small town or big city, she’s walking into Thursday just looking to keep doing things her unique way.
“I’m just going to keep bringing what I brought to my Auburn career here — just taking it up to another level,” Thompson said. “My enthusiasm, my passion for the game, just working hard, and just being myself.”