Auburn’s Unique Thompson prepares for WNBA Draft hoping for ‘a dream come true’

Thompson said she’s been working closely with La’Keshia Frett Meredith, who played seven seasons in the WNBA and was on Auburn’s previous coaching staff under former head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy.

“She’s been my rock right now throughout this moment, because of course she’s been through it so she knows what to expect and all that kind of stuff, and she just understands,” Thompson said. “So I’ve been talking with her a lot. She’s been helping me a lot — with workouts as well.”

With there being only 12 teams in the league, and plenty of talent to go around, Thompson knows that getting drafted will be one thing and making a final roster will be another. She also hopes to play professionally overseas in the offseasons in the future, but is focused on the WNBA right now.

And for this week, that means she’s just focused on the WNBA Draft.

“She’s just instilled in me and gave me reassurance just to keep walking in my truth, to keep being myself,” Thompson said of Frett Meredith. “Don’t try and go be somebody I’m not, and to just do the main things that I know that I’m not, and just to make sure that I always do them in training camp and don’t try to do anything that’s outside of my game.”