Auburn’s upset bid comes up short against No. 8 Texas A&M

Auburn took its shots.
The Tigers just didn’t quite hit enough for a top-10 upset on Thursday night.
Letting 3-pointers fly, the Auburn women’s basketball team fired on the No. 8 Texas A&M on Thursday in Auburn Arena, but the touted Aggies made enough plays down the stretch to survive the barrage and escape with their 15th win of the season.
Texas A&M expanded a slim one-point lead in the third quarter and pulled away to win 84-69.
“I thought we came out and really gave the No. 8 team in the country a good run — a really good run,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “I thought we had some good energy. They’re just very good, and they hurt us where we knew we didn’t want them to hurt us and that was rebounding and points in the paint.”
Auburn fired 28 3-pointers in the first three quarters alone, matching the team’s season-high for 3-point attempts in a game this season in just 30 minutes. The Tigers finished 10-of-35 behind the arc.
Williams-Flournoy said the Tigers settled for too many of those 3’s. The Aggies doubled Auburn star Unique Thompson inside, and the Tigers let shots fly when she kicked back out when Williams-Flournoy thought they could’ve dribbled closer.
Auburn hit a share of those shots, though, and trailed 33-27 at the half.
In the third quarter, Alaina Rice’s 3-ball in the cut A&M’s lead to 44-43 with 6:03 left in the third. Thompson battled with the Aggies from there, scoring Auburn’s next three baskets with her last making it 50-49, but A&M closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 59-51 lead into the fourth.
Thompson finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Honestly Scott-Grayson led the team with 21 points, hitting four of those 3-pointers.
But the Texas A&M’s powerful lineup was led by N’dea Jones’ 21 points and the Aggies moved to 15-1 on the season and 6-1 in the SEC.
“We turned them over 16 times, but we only got 13 points off of it. And with a team as good as Texas A&M is in their halfcourt defense, we want to try to get some easy buckets in transition,” Williams-Flournoy said.
Texas A&M’s only loss this season came to LSU on the road in overtime.
Auburn fell to 5-10 on the season and 0-7 in the conference.
The loss marked Auburn’s second close crack at a top-15 team during a tough season. Auburn lost 76-71 to then-No. 12 Kentucky in its last home game on Jan. 21.
Auburn will next play at Arkansas on Jan. 31. Arkansas upset mighty No. 3 UConn on Thursday.
The Tigers will then host SEC power No. 4 South Carolina on Feb. 4.