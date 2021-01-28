Auburn’s upset bid comes up short against No. 8 Texas A&M

In the third quarter, Alaina Rice’s 3-ball in the cut A&M’s lead to 44-43 with 6:03 left in the third. Thompson battled with the Aggies from there, scoring Auburn’s next three baskets with her last making it 50-49, but A&M closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 59-51 lead into the fourth.

Thompson finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Honestly Scott-Grayson led the team with 21 points, hitting four of those 3-pointers.

But the Texas A&M’s powerful lineup was led by N’dea Jones’ 21 points and the Aggies moved to 15-1 on the season and 6-1 in the SEC.

“We turned them over 16 times, but we only got 13 points off of it. And with a team as good as Texas A&M is in their halfcourt defense, we want to try to get some easy buckets in transition,” Williams-Flournoy said.

Texas A&M’s only loss this season came to LSU on the road in overtime.

Auburn fell to 5-10 on the season and 0-7 in the conference.

The loss marked Auburn’s second close crack at a top-15 team during a tough season. Auburn lost 76-71 to then-No. 12 Kentucky in its last home game on Jan. 21.

Auburn will next play at Arkansas on Jan. 31. Arkansas upset mighty No. 3 UConn on Thursday.

The Tigers will then host SEC power No. 4 South Carolina on Feb. 4.

