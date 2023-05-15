Led by sophomore Brendan Valdes, the Auburn men’s golf team shored up on the back nine and hit low enough to finish in a tie for third on the team leaderboard on the first day of the Auburn Regional on Monday at AU Club.

The top five finishers on the team leaderboard at the end of the three-day tournament will qualify for the NCAA Championship tournament. Auburn fired four-over as a team. Valdes fired a two-under 70 to finish in a tie for third on the tournament’s individual leaderboard.

Valdes ripped his way around the turn. He went on a run of five birdies in six holes between No. 8 and No. 13. Spurred on Valdes catching fire, Auburn shot three shots better on the back nine to finish behind first-place Chattanooga (five-under) and second-place Colorado State (three-under) and in a tie with TCU.

“He hit a lot of good shots,” Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said of Valdes. “He’s a fighter and a great player. He’s one of the best players in the country. He continues to play well all the time. He’s a very talented young man.”

The front nine and back nine were flipped for the tournament with the usual playing No. 9 for local club members serving as No. 18 for this tournament. On Day One the tees were in the furthest location on several holes.

Auburn traveled the course paired with top-ranked Vanderbilt and 12th-ranked Tennessee, and finished ahead of both, with Vanderbilt standing fifth and Tennessee standing eighth.

“It’s pretty hard out there,” Auburn head coach Nick Clinard said. “That first nine holes was very difficult for our whole pairing. You’ve got three of the top 10 teams in the country out there and it was a battle. It was tough. It’s a tough golf course. It’s a good test.”

Auburn hit five birdies plus an eagle from Valdes on No. 3 on the front nine, compared to 10 bogeys plus a double-bogey by J.M. Butler on the lengthy 447-yard No. 1.

On the back nine, Auburn finished with another 10 bogeys and two double-bogeys—however Auburn doubled its birdie total with 10 birdies on the back nine.

“The course was re-done, and since then it has become very firm and very long, so every single shot that you hit out there, you really have to grind and think on it,” Valdes said. “What I was trying to do out there was make as many birdies as I could and then just whatever the course gave me is what I just tried to get from it.

“I mean, both nines are tough out here, but the driving — especially hole No. 1, that tee shot, it’s a tough tee shot to start off with but you really just have to know. I’ve played out here before and you just have to keep grinding no matter what happens.”

Behind Valdes, Carson Bacha fired a one-over 71, Butler bounced back to fire a two-over 72, and both Alex Vogelsong and Reed Lotter shot three-over 75s.

“I thought they showed a lot of resilience and kind of hung in there,” Clinard said. “We hit a few looser shots than we typically hit all day long, but that’s kind of to be expected because of the nerves. They just need to chill out and go be who they are and go play golf.”

Auburn tees off at 8 a.m. Tuesday alongside Chattanooga and Colorado State. The full leaderboard and live stats can be found on Golfstat.com.