Auburn’s veteran wide receivers look to take advantage of early starting roles

“What I did learn about Shedrick, just being around him, was, one, the guy's very sharp, very focused, very just diligent about how he goes about his process day in and day out. And so it was just a matter of time before we got him out there. He was going to emerge as one of our better guys and more consistent players,” Harsin said Monday. “[I] fully expect him to go out there this week and practice that way and then perform that way because he's been very consistent from that standpoint. And then when he gets his opportunities in the game to go make plays, he'll do that.”

As for the other starting wide receivers, Harsin credited Johnson as the most consistent player in the group. Harsin said Johnson works hard on a daily basis and has made some impressive catches in practice. He added the fact Johnson shows he cares when he makes a mistake hasn’t gone unnoticed.

When discussing Robertson, Harsin commended him for how he’s gotten up to speed with a new offense and a new team after joining the Tigers. Harsin said Robertson has displayed excellent study habits and has made himself capable of moving to the different receiver positions, something Harsin hopes all the receivers are able to do.