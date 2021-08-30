Auburn’s veteran wide receivers look to take advantage of early starting roles

Entering the 2021 season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Auburn Tigers was who would step up and stand out in the Tigers’ receiving corps.
The season hasn’t started yet, but a pair of veterans and a spring standout look to be in good position to lead the group.
Senior Shedrick Jackson, sophomore Ja’Varrius Johnson and Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson are listed as the Tigers’ starting wide receivers as the team enters game week in preparation for the season opener against Akron on Saturday.
The story regarding each of the three players is a little different. Jackson was limited during the spring with an injury after posting 10 total receptions in his first three years at Auburn. Johnson made the most of the spring and became one of the Tigers’ breakout players after only appearing in one game in 2020.
Robertson, meanwhile, missed the start of fall camp after joining Auburn from Georgia, where he spent the last three seasons and posted 42 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson is listed as the Tigers’ starting “X” receiver, followed by Johnson at the “H” spot and Robertson at the “Z” spot.
Jackson spoke during fall camp about how tough it was missing time during the spring, but he noted it’s been a smooth transition once camp got underway. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained it was disappointing not to have Jackson out with the team back then, but in time the new head coach recognized what Jackson could bring to the able.
“What I did learn about Shedrick, just being around him, was, one, the guy's very sharp, very focused, very just diligent about how he goes about his process day in and day out. And so it was just a matter of time before we got him out there. He was going to emerge as one of our better guys and more consistent players,” Harsin said Monday. “[I] fully expect him to go out there this week and practice that way and then perform that way because he's been very consistent from that standpoint. And then when he gets his opportunities in the game to go make plays, he'll do that.”
As for the other starting wide receivers, Harsin credited Johnson as the most consistent player in the group. Harsin said Johnson works hard on a daily basis and has made some impressive catches in practice. He added the fact Johnson shows he cares when he makes a mistake hasn’t gone unnoticed.
When discussing Robertson, Harsin commended him for how he’s gotten up to speed with a new offense and a new team after joining the Tigers. Harsin said Robertson has displayed excellent study habits and has made himself capable of moving to the different receiver positions, something Harsin hopes all the receivers are able to do.
“Both those guys, I think they bring a level of maturity to the practice field of just, hey, that rep didn’t go well. Line up and do it again, and don’t just go out there and go through the motions. Let's get a good rep,” Harsin said of Johnson and Robertson. “We’ve got to execute it so we can get our quarterback or whoever they’re working with a really good look so that we feel better about that particular play. Both those guys have done that.”
While the upperclassmen were the ones who stood out on the depth chart, one of Auburn’s younger receivers was worth talking about Monday, too.
True freshman Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is listed as Jackson’s backup at the “H” position, leaving him as the only true freshman listed on the Tigers’ two-deep depth chart. That status hasn’t come without work – Dawson has truly been a standout through fall camp – and it leaves the door open for the speedster to be involved once the season gets underway.
“Right now, Dawson has put himself in that position,” Harsin said. “I think he's been pretty consistent out at practice as far as just his effort and understanding what he needs to do. We have some good young players that, the way they're going to get themselves in the mix is the consistency piece and the effort piece.”