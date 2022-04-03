Auburn’s Walker Kessler going pro, entering NBA Draft

After etching his name in the school record books during a remarkable season at Auburn, Walker Kessler is going pro and entering the NBA Draft.

Kessler’s stock rocketed during his one season at Auburn. He announced the move Sunday on social media. The same day, he was named Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Kessler swatted away 155 blocks this season, an Auburn record for a single season.

He also recorded only the second and third triple-doubles in Auburn men’s basketball history, also making him Auburn’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.

The native of Newnan, Ga., transferred to Auburn this season after spending one season at North Carolina.

“Coach (Bruce) Pearl recruited me to Auburn University with an idea of being able to accomplish my goals while still being close to family,” Kessler posted in his statement. “As a team we were able to win the SEC regular season championship and achieve a number one ranking for the first time in school history.

“I want to thank all my family and friends for their consistent love and support that has provided me opportunity to fulfill my dreams. Auburn University accepted me with open arms and made me feel like I was ‘home.’”

Kessler in his statement thanked Pearl, assistant coaches Steven Pearl, Ira Bowman and Wes Flanigan, plus all the managers and Auburn basketball staff. He also said, “I am forever thankful to my teammates past and present, who I am honored to call my brothers.”

He closed with: “I am excited to announce that I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft. Auburn University will always be home and I am forever grateful. War Eagle!”

Kessler has been projected to go in the first round in mock drafts by some analysts. Kessler will surely be joined in the draft by freshman star Jabari Smith, who could be a lottery pick or even go No. 1 overall.

Auburn, meanwhile, has reloaded down low with the commitment of five-star center Yohan Traore, who was previously committed to LSU before the firing of former coach Will Wade.

