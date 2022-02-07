Auburn’s Wendell Green named SEC Player of the Week

After scoring the game-winner against Georgia to cap Auburn’s rivalry sweep last week, Wendell Green has been named the SEC Player of the Week for men’s basketball.

Green scored the final go-ahead basket with three seconds left in Auburn’s 74-72 win over Georgia on Saturday. He finished the game with 19 points, and he also scored 23 points in Auburn’s blowout win Tuesday over Auburn’s other rival Alabama.

For his effort in both games, Green earned the conference’s weekly honor.

Green, a transfer from Eastern Kentucky, has recorded 17 games with double-digit scoring this season.

His output against Georgia came in an admirable effort as he logged a season-high 36 minutes with fellow guard Zep Jasper out for the game with illness.

Against Georgia he also pulled down five rebounds and added three assists to go along with 19 points.

Against Alabama, he Green finished with eight rebounds and six assists to go along with 23 points.

The conference named Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler its SEC Freshman of the Week.

