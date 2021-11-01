 Skip to main content
Auburn’s Zakoby McClain, Colby Wooden honored by SEC after Ole Miss victory
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn’s Zakoby McClain, Colby Wooden honored by SEC after Ole Miss victory

Auburn vs Ole Miss

Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) reacts after making a tackle for loss against Ole Miss on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The play of Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain and defensive lineman Colby Wooden on Saturday night did not go unnoticed in the SEC.

McClain took home SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Wooden was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. The awards come after McClain and Wooden helped lead the Tigers’ defensive charge in a 31-20 victory over Ole Miss.

McClain was nearly unstoppable against the Rebels and ended the win with a game-high 14 tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss. The senior explained after the fact how badly he wanted to get the win and what he was willing to do to make it happen.

“I told my team, ‘I refuse to lose. I just want to win,’” McClain said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I want all of them to follow me and feed off me.”

McClain shared the Defensive Player of the Week honors with Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith.

Wooden, meanwhile, was given the defensive lineman award for the second straight game.

Wooden ended Saturday’s victory with five tackles, four solo stops and one quarterback hurry against then-No. 10 Ole Miss. Wooden’s performance was crucial for a Tigers’ defense that limited the Rebels to only 20 points, the lowest amount they’ve scored since Lane Kiffin took over as head coach prior to the 2020 campaign.

McClain and Wooden will be back in action with the rest of the Tigers on Saturday at Texas A&M.

