Auburn’s Zakoby McClain, Colby Wooden honored by SEC after Ole Miss victory

The play of Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain and defensive lineman Colby Wooden on Saturday night did not go unnoticed in the SEC.

McClain took home SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and Wooden was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. The awards come after McClain and Wooden helped lead the Tigers’ defensive charge in a 31-20 victory over Ole Miss.

McClain was nearly unstoppable against the Rebels and ended the win with a game-high 14 tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss. The senior explained after the fact how badly he wanted to get the win and what he was willing to do to make it happen.

“I told my team, ‘I refuse to lose. I just want to win,’” McClain said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I want all of them to follow me and feed off me.”

McClain shared the Defensive Player of the Week honors with Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith.

Wooden, meanwhile, was given the defensive lineman award for the second straight game.