Auburn safety Ahmari Harvey enters transfer portal

Auburn reserve safety Ahmari Harvey announced Saturday that he’s entering the transfer portal and leaving Auburn.

Harvey’s exit comes on the heels of a strong early signing day for Auburn in the defensive backfield.

Harvey was one of Auburn’s prize recruits in the class of 2021, but did not play this past season as a freshman.

“I want to thank Coach Harsin and his staff for everything they have done for me this past year I really appreciate it. But after long consideration and discussions with my family I will be entering the transfer portal,” Harvey posted to Twitter.

Auburn signed five defensive backs on Wednesday, with four of them holding four-star ratings.

The new signing class included: Austin Ausberry, an Under Armour All-American; Marquise Gilbert, ranked the No. 1 JUCO safety prospect in the country; and JD Rhym, a first-team all-state player in Georgia per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

Four-star corner Keionte Scott also signed with Auburn out of the junior college ranks and Auburn also signed three-star safety Caleb Wooden, the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden.

Harvey is the second Auburn defensive back to transfer out of Auburn this offseason. Sophomore Ladarius Tennison has announced his transfer to Ole Miss.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.