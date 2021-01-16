Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood declares for NFL draft

Another standout Auburn player is taking his talents to the next level.
Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood announced Saturday he is forgoing his eligibility and entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The news comes after Sherwood played well at safety during his junior season despite battling through injury and helped the Auburn pass defense throughout 2020.
“To my brothers at Auburn, thank you for the laughs and memories we shared. Nothing will ever compare, and I hope they will continue forever. There is nothing that will ever be like the Auburn Family,” Sherwood wrote in part on social media. “I will forever love Auburn. It will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior season and entering the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Sherwood faced the challenge of replacing the production of departed Auburn safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson and did so quickly. He played in all 11 games for the Tigers in 2020 and ended the year with 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble return.
Sherwood hurt his ankle during Auburn’s victory over LSU on Oct. 31 but ultimately did not miss any playing time after the Tigers had consecutive bye weeks prior to their next game.
“Over this break – we’ve had the bye week and then our game being postponed – that was a great time for me to go to treatment,” Sherwood said after Auburn’s game on Nov. 21. “We have the best trainer and staff in the country, so they helped me out a lot. Then this morning I got a good stretch in and did some good work on my ankles. … It just felt great to be back out there with my teammates.”
Sherwood leaves Auburn with 140 tackles, 10 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one interception.
Sherwood is now the fifth Auburn player to forgo their eligibility and enter the draft. Two other juniors – wide receivers Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams – have declared, while seniors K.J. Britt, Eli Stove and Jordyn Peters decided not to use their extra year of eligibility and move on to the professional ranks.
Auburn is on the verge of losing several other players as well. Six players – quarterback Cord Sandberg, running backs D.J. Williams and Mark-Antony Richards, defensive linemen Big Kat Bryant and Daquan Newkirk and cornerback Christian Tutt – have entered the transfer portal since mid-December, with Williams already committing to Florida State and Newkirk to Florida.